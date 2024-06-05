Los Angeles Lakers reportedly looking to trade 1st-round pick in NBA Draft: A look at 3 options

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are projected to have the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This comes after the New Orleans Pelicans decided to defer their first-round selection from Los Angeles to later years stemming from the Anthony Davis blockbuster.

Los Angeles has been linked to Bronny James with its first-round selection. He’s the son of franchise legend LeBron James. Obviously, there is a major connection here.

However, it seems as if the Lakers are in win-now mode. James will likely return for at least one more season. Los Angeles is coming off another disappointing exit in the NBA Playoffs. It needs players who can help win sooner rather than later.

This is why it’s no surprise that Sam Vecenie of The Athletic is reporting the Lakers are looking to move the 17th selection as part of a broader package for a veteran contributor.

Los Angeles’ role players behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis did nothing of real substance a season ago. It’s a major reason why these Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. Adding someone who can contribute immediately makes sense.

Los Angeles Lakers trade options in 2024 NBA Draft

Here is a look at three options for the Lakers in a potential trade during the NBA Draft

Lakers add Cole Anthony to the mix

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell has a player option for next season. Even if he were to decide to pick it up, there is absolutely no reason to believe that the point guard will be back in 2024-25. He struggled with consistency this past season and is seen as somewhat of a malcontent.

A move of this ilk would land the Lakers a potential starter in the 24-year-old Anthony. He’s slated to count a mere $12.9 million against the cap in 2024-25. This past season saw Anthony average 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. It would be a smaller deal for the Lakers as they prepare for a potential summer blockbuster. In return, the Lakers get off Gabe Vincent’s contract. They also add the 47th pick and a future second-rounder from Orlando.

Los Angeles Lakers pull off Dejounte Murray blockbuster

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There is a decent chance that Los Angeles pulls off a blockbuster during the 2024 NBA Draft. General manager Rob Pelinka and Co. have been linked to some of the biggest names potentially available on the trade block. That includes the 27-year-old Murray.

Murray might actually be a better fit in Los Angeles than Atlanta Hawks teammate Trae Young. The 27-year-old guard averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 46% shooting a season ago.

This move woud require the Lakers moving pick No. 17, Austin Reaves and a bit more draft capital to land Murray. Salary fillers would also have to head to Atlanta to make the contracts work.

Lakers pull off multiple NBA Draft trades

Personally, I think it’s likelier that Pelinka and Co. collect as much draft capital as possible with the 17th pick. It would give the Lakers a ton of avenues to pursue larger trades as the summer progresses. As of right now, Los Angeles can move three future first-round picks in a blockbuster deal.

Pure conjecture. But moving down from the 17th selection could make sense. An ideal trade partner would be the New York Knicks. They are slated to pick 24th and 25th overall. If New York is targeting a specific player higher in the first round, it might be willing to give up both picks.