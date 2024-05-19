Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have ‘preferred’ trade target between 2 All-Star guards

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

While the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search is still ongoing, NBA rumors have swirled this offseason regarding what moves the team will make to improve the roster this summer. While multiple All-Star guards are likely to be available, Los Angeles does reportedly have a preferred option.

The Lakers are expected to do whatever it takes to appease LeBron James this summer, not only convincing him to return for the 2024-’25 NBA season but to end his career in Los Angeles. While drafting Bronny James was once viewed as a step towards accomplishing that, the new priority is adding another All-Star player to pair with James and Anthony Davis.

Related: Top Bronny James NBA Draft landing spots

Los Angeles knows it needs to add another star-caliber player to make a deeper run in the NBA Playoffs. Fortunately, the likes of Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have all been floated in NBA trade rumors this offseason.

While many of them seem to be under at least some consideration as Lakers trade targets this summer, one in particular is reportedly a primary target.

Related: Snoop Dogg offers offseason advice for Los Angeles Lakers

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers’ preference if they seek to build a new ‘Big Three’ in Los Angeles would be swinging a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Mitchell over making one with the Atlanta Hawks for Young.

The sentiment seems to be shared by other teams around the league. Early this offseason, NBA news surfaced that the San Antonio Spurs would prefer making a deal with Atlanta for Murray and don’t necessarily see Young as a strong fit for them.

Donovan Mitchell contract: $34.848 million salary in 2024-’25, $37.096 million player option in 2025

Of course, the Lakers’ problem might be convincing the Cavaliers to trade Mitchell. He was easily Cleveland’s best player in the NBA playoffs, largely carrying the team offensively. The performance he delivered merits a contract extension, one that Cleveland will likely be willing to pay. Barring Mitchell demanding a trade to the Lakers, it seems highly unlikely that Los Angeles will land its preferred target.

Related: Best NBA players of all time