New Los Angeles Dodgers rumor reveals 3 players being targeted to replace Teoscar Hernandez, including Luis Robert Jr.

A new Los Angeles Dodgers rumor reveals the three players the organization is expected to target to replace Teoscar Hernandez if he departs in MLB free agency.

Compared to this time last year, it has been a quiet offseason for the Dodgers. Last year, the team won free agency when they signed both two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and his ace pitcher countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

This year they did make a notable splash by landing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. But for the most part, the team has mainly looked to maintain the level of play that helped them win a World Series title in October. A key part of that strategy is to re-sign talented outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

However, while it seemed like a foregone conclusion in November, the Dodgers have dragged their feet in negotiations with his representatives. And some of the teams that lost in the chase to sign Juan Soto have pivoted their interest to Hernandez.

It is now looking more likely that LA could lose the two-time All-Star. And a new rumor reveals three names the organization is allegedly targeting to replace the outfielder.

Teoscar Hernandez stats (2024): .272 AVG, .339 OBP, .501 SLG, .840 OPS, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 84 R

Luis Robert Jr. among potential Teoscar Hernandez replacement options for Los Angeles Dodgers

“The potential options, according to sources briefed on the team’s discussions, include infielder Ha-Seong Kim in free agency and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., and others in a trade,” The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported this weekend.

All of the above are being viewed as a way to get another impact right-handed bat into the lineup. Not to specifically replace Hernandez in the outfield. With Shohei Ohtani expected to be 100% in 2025, he could move into the 32-year-old’s spot in the outfield.

Teoscar Hernandez contract: Three years, $72 million

All three players could make an impact in 2025, but Robert Jr. has the highest upside if he can return to his outstanding level of play when he hit 38 homers and earned All-Star honors in 2023.

