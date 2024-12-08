Los Angeles Dodgers rumor details why team’s on verge of losing Teoscar Hernandez to one of 3 wealthy clubs soon

A new report suggests that the Los Angeles Dodgers dragging their feet in Teoscar Hernandez negotiations is opening the door to losing the outfielder to one of a trio of American League clubs.

This is a very different offseason for the Dodgers compared to last year. A year ago, they were a top suitor for superstar Shohei Ohtani, and they won that battle. Then they jumped into the chase for Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and also came away with another star.

However, this time around, they are not expected to be going hard after the top players available after winning a World Series title in October. Yet, it doesn’t mean they won’t be active, have some needs to fill and players to re-sign. They even made the first big splashes in MLB free agency when they inked two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to another deferral-filled deal last week.

One key player from their 2024 title team that is available on the open market is outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. While all reports suggested the two sides were sure to come to terms on a fresh contract, a surprising rumor claims the organization dragging its feet in contract talks could lead to his surprising departure.

Teoscar Hernandez stats (2024): .272 AVG, .339 OBP, .501 SLG, .840 OPS, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 84 R

Los Angeles Dodgers could get serious competition for Teoscar Hernandez once Juan Soto signs

“The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernández are progressing on a new deal. However, the hold-up is on the Dodgers’ end,” Dodgers reporter Noah Camras revealed on Sunday. The Red Sox and Yankees are interested in Hernández if they don’t sign Juan Soto. The longer LA waits, the more competition there will be.”

Around the same time, MLB Network league insider Mark Feinsand offered a similar report and added a third potential contender for Hernandez’s services.

Teoscar Hernandez contract (Projection): Three years, $72 million

“The Red Sox intend to pursue Teoscar Hernandez if they don’t sign Juan Soto, per source,” he wrote. “Boston is believed to prefer Hernandez over Anthony Santander. The Blue Jays are also in the mix for Hernandez, though it appears they prefer the switch-hitting Santander.”

The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are all top suitors for Soto — along with the Mets. All of them have a lot of money to burn and have all been linked to Hernandez. And could make his value skyrocket in a bidding war if they lose out on Soto.

It puts pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers to get a deal done soon, with the Yankees star expected to make his decision very soon. The losing teams are sure to quickly pivot to Hernandez soon after Soto makes his final choice.

