Interesting Los Angeles Dodgers rumor explains why they are a legitimate contender in Juan Soto sweepstakes

An interesting Los Angeles Dodgers rumor may explain why the defending champions have a legitimate chance to shock the baseball world and sign Juan Soto in MLB free agency.

The biggest story in baseball currently is the grand free agent chase for New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. It isn’t often that an elite player who is still only 26 hits the open market and is available to the highest bidder. However, only a few organizations have the financial might to sign the outfielder.

Related: Top MLB insider guarantees Juan Soto’s final decision between New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will be no later than this date

From the beginning, Soto’s current team the Yankees, along with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays were viewed as serious contenders. And over the last few weeks, the Boston Red Sox have emerged as a team to watch as well. However, after some massive spending last year, the Dodgers weren’t expected to make a serious run at Soto.

But, in recent days, the team’s name continues to pop up in Juan Soto rumors. Yet, how could they actually sign him? He is expected to get a deal worth over $600 million and they gave out contracts to Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell over the last year that are worth well over a billion dollars.

Well, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the strategy the Los Angeles Dodgers are using in a recent Bleacher Report livestream, and it could work.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Los Angeles Dodgers rumor claims they made a short-term offer to Juan Soto

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“The Dodgers are in [on Soto]. I’ve heard rumors they want a short-term deal or whatever,” Heyman claimed. “They are still in. I believe they are a factor in this and could end up signing Soto.”

A short-term deal makes a lot of sense for both sides. And the Dodgers could make a sizable offer because of the massive deferrals in Ohtani and Snell’s contracts. Despite a bunch of huge contracts, the Dodgers payroll heading into 2025 is still only $209 million, according to Spotrac.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

The Dodgers could chase two or three titles with Soto on a deal that pays him $50 million a year. They can run the risk because they don’t necessarily need him to win a title. As we saw this year. But adding him only strengthens their chances of going on a historic run the next few seasons.

Although this seems like a risk for Soto, there have been rumors he wants early opt-outs in huge long-term pacts he might get from the Mets, Yankees, or Red Sox. A shorter deal with LA would allow him to play on a super-team that could win multiple titles. And then go back into free agency in a few years when he is still only 29 or 30 years old.

Related: MLB insider details why wild spending by Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Mets has league on lockout collision course in 2026