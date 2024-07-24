Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly interested in All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be linked to upgrades to their rotation ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.

It makes sense with the numerous amount of injuries that the Dodgers have dealt with in that area. But with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow returning from the injured list, Los Angeles might shift its focus to an extent.

There is certainly a need in the outfield for the Dodgers. Despite heading into MLB games today with a 60-41 record and in first place in the National League West, an upgrade could be used here.

Andy Pages is hitting .252 with eight homers and 28 RBI. Meanwhile, veteran Jason Heyward is hitting a mere .203 with a .710 OPS.

Perhaps, the Dodgers go for a packaged deal that would land them both an outfielder and a starting pitcher. The team is obviously World Series contender and finds itself in win-now mode.

Los Angeles Dodgers interested in Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Randy Arozarena ahead of MLB trade deadline

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that the Dodgers are searching for a significant upgrade in the outfield. He also noted that Los Angeles is interested in this former All-Star from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Whether this season’s iteration of Arozarena would be seen as an upgrade remains to be seen. He’s hitting just .211 with a .708 OPS.

The 29-year-old Cuba native is coming off three consecutive seasons with 20-plus homers. That type of power has been missing from Los Angeles’ outfield this season.

As we previously reported, the Dodgers have had talks with the Chicago White Sox for All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. It’s rather obvious that they are looking to be active within the next week or so.

As for a potential broader trade with Tampa Bay, starter Zach Eflin has been bandied about in MLB trade rumors recently.