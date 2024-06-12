Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly among teams potentially interested in Luis Robert Jr.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers headed into MLB games today with a 42-26 record and in first place in the National League West. They are currently 7.5 games ahead of the second place San Diego Padres.

One might figure that Los Angeles is in a good position and really doesn’t need to be active ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer.

That’s just on the surface. Front office head Andrew Friedman is always looking to make upgrades to one of the most-talented rosters in Major League Baseball.

This could now potentially include pulling off a blockbuster trade for Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Jon Heyman of the NY Post reports that Los Angeles is among six potential suitors for Robert Jr. as the White Sox listen to offers for the outfielder.

Los Angeles Dodgers seeking outfield help on MLB trade block

Andy Pages has been holding down the fort in center field for this Dodgers this season. He’s hitting .264 with six homers and 19 RBI.

Other outfielders for the Dodgers have struggled this season. Chris Taylor is hitting a mere .100 wth a .307 OPS. James Outman is hitting .147 with a .516 OPS.

Obviously, finding an upgrade makes sense for the World Series contender.

Robert Jr., 26, hit .264 with 38 homers and 80 RBI for Chicago a season ago. He just recently returned from injury and has appeared in a mere 14 games thus far in 2024.