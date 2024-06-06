Chicago White Sox reportedly likely to trade All-Star Luis Robert: A look at 3 landing spots

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is likely playing his final few handfuls of games with MLB’s worst team. Robert, 26, has been bandied about on the trade market for some time.

It now looks like something could come to fruition as Chicago goes into fire sale mode ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the White Sox are “actively” seeking packages for the center fielder.

“The White Sox are actively seeking packages for Robert, and with two team options at a club friendly $20 million and just $63M to go through 2027 (assuming the options are exercised), he combines control and talent like no one else out there. Worry over injury history is the negative heard. But many need outfielders (Dodgers, Phillies, Royals, etc.) Chances to be dealt: Good.” Report on Chicago White Sox listening to offers for Luis Robert Jr.

A number of contending teams would be interested in an outfielder under team control long-term that has proven he can rake. Last season saw Robert Jr. belt 38 homers with 80 RBI and a solid .857 OPS.

Robert has played in only nine games thus far this season. He just recently returned from a right hip injury.

Ideal landing spots for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.

Here, we look at three prime landing spots for Robert Jr. ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Atlanta Braves: With star Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season due to a torn ACL, Atlanta has been mentioned as a landing spot for other outfielders on the market. While the team might look for a stopgap option, Robert Jr. makes sense from a long-term perspective. At least initially, Michael Harris could move to right field with Robert Jr. taking over in center. These Braves also have prospects that would entice Chicago. That includes pitchers Hurston Waldrep and Owen Murphy.

Los Angeles Dodgers: We know full well that Los Angeles is not afraid to pull off blockbuster trades. Acquiring Tyler Glasnow was a prime example of this during the offseason. Meanwhile, center field is a major need in Southern California. James Outman has struggled this season (.147 average). Left fielder Chris Taylor has been a disaster (.098 average). The Dodgers could offer a package headlined by No. 3 prospect, pitcher Nick Frasso.