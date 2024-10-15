Top 5 greatest Formula 1 rivalries of all time

Formula 1 has had a number of epic rivalries that shaped years, with the drivers consistently challenging each other in and out of the racing arena. Here are five of the most iconic Formula 1 rivalries in history.
5. Sebastian Vettel vs. Mark Webber
From 2009 to 2013, Red Bull Racing had Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber as teammates. Their rivalry was one of the most intense in Formula 1. Although racing for the same team, Vettel was consistently outshining Webber, and tension boiled over from the track down to the pits.
The first conflict came in 2010, during the Turkish Grand Prix. Vettel attempted an overall risky overtake that forced the two to collide, Webber leading the race. This crash cost the team very valuable points and further fueled their rivalry. Vettel appeared to have the support of Red Bull’s leadership on his side and this left Webber out on a limb.
By 2013, tensions got as bad as they were going to get at the Malaysian Grand Prix with the infamous “Multi 21” incident. The two drivers were told to keep their positions and Albert Webber was leading. But Vettel ignored these orders, passed Webber, and took the win instead. It was a low point in their relationship and Webber was visibly upset after the race.
Although Vettel has dominated with wins and four world championships, the Australian driver believed that he was treated as the second driver. Their rivalry was not just about wins but also about a lack of trust and respect within the team.
4. James Hunt vs. Niki Lauda
James Hunt and Niki Lauda were legendary rivals in the 1970s, polar opposites of personalities and pretty much everything else. Fans and media loved their differences, and they made for a compelling narrative.
Their rivalry lasted from 1973 to 1979, but it came to a head in 1976. Lauda had a near-fatal crash in the German Grand Prix, which left him severely injured. But Lauda fought back and returned to racing just 42 days later at Monza, showing enormous courage.
Hunt, meanwhile, took full advantage of Lauda’s absence and narrowed the lead in the championship. Their last battle was at the Japanese Grand Prix, where rain had rendered the track perilous. Still recovering, Lauda opted to retire after just two laps because of safety concerns.
Needing a third-place finish to make sure in the championship, Hunt did just that in dramatic style. The German driver claimed the title by just one point. On track, the rivalry was fierce, but off track, they maintained the utmost respect for each other long after their racing days. Later, their story was immortalized in the 2013 film Rush.
3. Michael Schumacher vs. Mika Hakkinen
Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen’s rivalry defined Formula 1 in late 1990s and early 2000s. The 1998 to 2000 were peak seasons for it. McLaren driver Hakkinen won the World Championship in 1998 and 1999. Ferrari’s Schumacher narrowly missed out after a leg injury in 1999 forced him to sit out for a while.
Upon Schumacher’s return, their rivalry resumed and climaxed in the 2000 season. It was that year that Schumacher finally secured his third title, to kickstart Ferrari’s dominant run. The rivalry itself, however, was devoid of any animosity; unlike other rivalries, such as Senna vs. Prost, they respected one another. They fought hard on the track, avoiding controversial tactics, and being professional all the way through.
Both drivers competed so extremely with each other, but they often praised each other’s skills. Hakkinen was one of Schumacher’s toughest competitors, according to Schumacher himself.
2. Lewis Hamilton vs. Nico Rosberg
In Formula 1, there were not many rivalries as intense and captivating as the one between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, better known as ‘The Silver War.’ That started when they were teammates at Mercedes in 2013. They were friends first, back when they were karting together.
Hamilton outperformed Rosberg on a number of occasions during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, winning both of those championships. But their friendship frayed, particularly after incidents such as their collision at the 2014 Belgian Grand Prix. After this accident, there were internal problems on the team, with Rosberg blamed for the crash.
The rivalry intensified even more by 2016. That year, they collided dramatically on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, toppling both out of the race. This was the beginning of a tense season. Their rift deepened at the Austrian Grand Prix when a last-lap collision forced Mercedes to introduce strict team orders to prevent further clashes, with Hamilton later admitting he did not watch the race. Wolff even called the rivalry a ‘toxic’ environment within the team.
Campaigning in the face of adversity, the German would eventually claim the 2016 title after producing a super showdown with Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton tried to slow down the race, backing Rosberg into other competitors, but failed to do so. Not long after, Rosberg stunned the world by announcing his retirement, citing the physical and mental strain of racing Hamilton. Despite softening up ever since, the memories of that intense rivalry still remain.
1. Ayrton Senna vs. Alain Prost
This is considered by many to be the greatest F1 rivalry ever. Between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, Formula 1 in the late 1980s and early 90s was built on rivalry. It all began in the late 1980s and culminated when the pair teamed up at McLaren in 1988. Prost was a strategic, calculated man. Senna was an aggressive, fearless man.
Off the track and on it, the Brazilian and the French drivers often clashed. In 1988, Prost was beaten to the first of Senna’s three World Championships by the narrowest of margins. At the 1989 Japanese Grand Prix, they collided, and Senna was disqualified. This controversial decision handed the title to Prost.
In 1990, Prost left McLaren to join Ferrari. But their rivalry carried on, with another infamous collision at the 1990 Japanese Grand Prix to add to the list. The move also confirmed the intense intercompetition between her and Senna.
After Prost retired in 1993, the rivalry eased. They shared the podium during Prost’s final race, and they showed mutual respect. Sadly, when Senna died in 1994 any further reconciliation was no longer possible. Later the French driver revealed their relationship had started to heal.
