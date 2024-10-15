Top 5 greatest Formula 1 rivalries of all time

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Formula 1 has had a number of epic rivalries that shaped years, with the drivers consistently challenging each other in and out of the racing arena. Here are five of the most iconic Formula 1 rivalries in history.

5. Sebastian Vettel vs. Mark Webber

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

4. James Hunt vs. Niki Lauda

Credit: By Lothar Spurzem – Own work, CC BY-SA 2.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1178747

James Hunt and Niki Lauda were legendary rivals in the 1970s, polar opposites of personalities and pretty much everything else. Fans and media loved their differences, and they made for a compelling narrative. Their rivalry lasted from 1973 to 1979, but it came to a head in 1976. Lauda had a near-fatal crash in the German Grand Prix, which left him severely injured. But Lauda fought back and returned to racing just 42 days later at Monza, showing enormous courage. Hunt, meanwhile, took full advantage of Lauda’s absence and narrowed the lead in the championship. Their last battle was at the Japanese Grand Prix, where rain had rendered the track perilous. Still recovering, Lauda opted to retire after just two laps because of safety concerns. Needing a third-place finish to make sure in the championship, Hunt did just that in dramatic style. The German driver claimed the title by just one point. On track, the rivalry was fierce, but off track, they maintained the utmost respect for each other long after their racing days. Later, their story was immortalized in the 2013 film Rush. Related: 12 legendary motorsport tracks around the world

3. Michael Schumacher vs. Mika Hakkinen

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen’s rivalry defined Formula 1 in late 1990s and early 2000s. The 1998 to 2000 were peak seasons for it. McLaren driver Hakkinen won the World Championship in 1998 and 1999. Ferrari’s Schumacher narrowly missed out after a leg injury in 1999 forced him to sit out for a while. Upon Schumacher’s return, their rivalry resumed and climaxed in the 2000 season. It was that year that Schumacher finally secured his third title, to kickstart Ferrari’s dominant run. The rivalry itself, however, was devoid of any animosity; unlike other rivalries, such as Senna vs. Prost, they respected one another. They fought hard on the track, avoiding controversial tactics, and being professional all the way through. Both drivers competed so extremely with each other, but they often praised each other’s skills. Hakkinen was one of Schumacher’s toughest competitors, according to Schumacher himself. Also Read: How To Watch Formula 1 Live Without Cable 2024

2. Lewis Hamilton vs. Nico Rosberg

Credit: Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ayrton Senna vs. Alain Prost

Credit: Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK