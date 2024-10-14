5 legendary drivers who never won a Formula 1 championship

Over the years, Formula 1 has produced some amazing talents. But for one reason or another, some of them never won the world championship. The impact of these drivers continues to be felt in the sport. Here are five legendary drivers who never won a Formula 1 Championship.
5. Rubens Barrichello
Barrichello, who had one of the longest careers in F1 with 322 race starts, 11 wins, and 68 podiums, was happy just to be there. He won 11 Grand Prix wins over the course of his career. He also finished second in the Drivers’ Championship twice in 2002 and 2004 driving for Ferrari. Barrichello was famous for his consistency, ability to adapt and his skills as a team player that shone through during his period alongside Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.
He often played a supporting role, which thwarted his chances of claiming a title. His Ferrari years were the best of his chances, but he never had the drive to win a championship, partly thanks to team orders and Schumacher’s dominance. In 2009, he went to Brawn GP, winning another pair of races. But, again, couldn’t close the gap on the title, finishing third in the championship that year.
Also Read: McLaren wants to get NASCAR star Kyle Larson in an F1 car
4. Jacky Ickx
One of Formula 1’s most celebrated, if never victorious, drivers is Jacky Ickx. Competing between 1966 and 1979, the Belgian driver raced with great teams, Ferrari, Brabham, Lotus and others. Known for his wet weather skills, he took eight Grand Prix victories and finished runner-up in the championship in 1969 and 1970. And although he almost won his F1 title his talents went far beyond Formula 1.
Ickx also dominated endurance racing — winning six times at the prestigious 24hrs of Le Mans — a record which stood unbeaten until 2005. In fact, he also won other important endurance events, including the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Daytona. Also, he took a win in the 1983 Paris Dakar Rally, proving his cross-discipline talents.
While Ickx didn’t win a Formula 1 championship, his success in various forms of motorsport, together with his campaigning for safety improvements, guarantees his place in the pantheon of motorsport icons.
3. David Coulthard
His Formula 1 career was remarkable, even if David Coulthard never won a world championship. He took part in 247 Grands Prix and won 13 Grand Prix. The British driver mainly wore McLaren colors, where he had a successful partnership with Mika Häkkinen. In his best season, Coulthard came second in the championship in 2001, behind Michael Schumacher. He raced McLaren racing during one of the team’s most competitive eras but had to fight hard against tough competition.
Following his departure from McLaren, Coulthard played a major part in helping Red Bull Racing become a top team, winning crucial points and steering the reins of younger drivers. During the time he was around before his retirement in 2008, his vast experience was great for the team. While Coulthard never won the title, he is still held in high esteem for what he achieved and his contributions to the sport.
Also Read: Highest paid Formula 1 drivers 2024: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen lead top 10 F1 salaries
2. Gilles Villeneuve
Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve was renowned for his fearless and aggressive racing style. He is arguably one of the best that never won an F1 title. He got his first F1 chance in 1977, after catching McLaren’s eye in a Formula Atlantic race. Later, Ferrari signed him, and he became a fan favorite for his tenacity and thrilling on-track battles. Especially his epic duel with René Arnoux at the 1979 French Grand Prix.
Successful highlights of Villeneuve’s career include winning his first F1 race in the 1978 Canadian Grand Prix. He became the only Canadian to win at home. Despite his incredible driving talent, Gilles Villeneuve never won a Formula 1 championship. A big part of this was back in 1979 when Ferrari favored his teammate Jody Scheckter ahead of his own title charge.
During his career, the Canadian driver won 6 Formula 1 races in total. Tragically, Villeneuve’s career ended in 1982, after a qualifying crash at the Belgian Grand Prix took his life, which will forever cement him as a driver who lived and breathed racing. The legacy continued with his son, Jacques Villeneuve, who won the 1997 World Championship.
1. Stirling Moss
Stirling Moss is probably regarded as the greatest Formula 1 driver who never won a championship. Between 1951 and 1961, ‘The King that was never crowned’ won 16 Grand Prix and placed second four times (1955–1958). He drove for different teams like Mercedes, Maserati, and Vanwall. The British driver was most famous for his sportsmanship — including defending Mike Hawthorn against disqualification in 1958. By just one point, this action cost Moss the title.
His penchant for F1 Racing wasn’t his only racing talent. In fact, he won events such as the Mille Miglia, Targa Florio, and Sebring 12 Hours. As far as not winning an F1 world title, his consistency and winning in multiple motorsport formats, and his adaptability has made Moss a legend.
Related: 10 best NASCAR drivers of all time