2024 Summer Olympics: Men’s golf round 3 winners and losers, including Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The third round of men’s golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics saw players either move up or down the leaderboard. As the final round approaches, players were able to put themselves into medal contention entering the last leg tomorrow. At Le Golf National on Saturday, the winds were blowing a little bit more but it did not stop the players from shooting low. As a result, here are three winners and losers from the third round of men’s golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Winner: Jon Rahm

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm continued to play steady with his second straight 5-under 66 after an opening round 4-under 67. He had four birdies and a bogey on the front nine. On the back nine, Rahm had three birdies and a bogey on the back nine as he was fueled by hitting 17-of-18 greens in regulation. He goes into Sunday with a share of the lead heading to Sunday's final round.

Loser: Matt Fitzpatrick

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

A day after posting a 7-under 64, Matt Fitzpatrick struggled in Saturday's third round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He shot a 10-over 81. He made three bogeys and six pars for a 3-over 39 on the front nine. Despite making birdie on the par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick bogeyed the 12th, followed by making double bogey on the par-4 13th and a quadruple bogey on the par-4 15th. The 13th and 15th holes were the fourth and fifth most difficult holes at Le Golf National on Saturday. As a result, the back nine played over par. After his round, he withdrew from the Olympics as a result of a thumb injury that he suffered prior to coming to Paris.

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Like Rahm, Xander Schauffele continued his steadiness at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Despite shooting even par on the front nine, the reigning Gold Medalist got going on the back nine. He birdied the par-4 12th before making a 26-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 14th. He saved par on the par-4 17th by chipping out of the rough to tap-in range. Schauffele is tied with Rahm at 14-under par and has the chance to be the first player in Olympic men’s golf history to win back-to-back gold medals.

Winner: Nicolai Hojgaard

Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolai Hojgaard had one of the best rounds, not just on Saturday, but on the week. He shot a bogey-free 9-under 62 to tie the course record. Hojgaard finished his front nine by making five birdies in a six-hole stretch. On the back nine, he eagled the par-5 14th and followed that with birdies on the par-3 16th and the par-4 17th. Hojgaard improved in his strokes gained numbers from the previous two days. He went from not having more than one stroke gained off the tee, approach, around the green nor putting. Today, he gained at least two strokes off the tee, on his approach and around the green to get into medal contention.

Loser: Stephan Jaeger

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Like Fitzpatrick, Stephan Jaeger had a good second round but was unable to follow that up. After a 7-under 64 Friday, Jaeger shot a 1-over 72, which does not help, especially on moving day and a lot of low scores today. It came with the way he started. Yesterday he birdied the par-3 second. Today, he had to take a penalty drop to eventually make a double bogey. Jaeger played more like he did on Thursday when he shot even par 71.

Winner: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout put himself into medal contention on Saturday’s moving day with a bogey-free 7-under 64. Bezuidenhout, who rose 22 spots, made three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine. He has just one bogey on the front nine all week. On the back nine, after double bogeys on the par-4 13th and the par-4 18th yesterday, he limited that today. Bezuidenhout bookended his back nine with birdies. That also included birdies at the par-5 14th and the par-4 15th. The key to Bezuidenhout’s third round was his putting with 4.989 strokes gained on thee green, which one of the best of the day.

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy had himself a solid moving day with a bogey-free 5-under 66 to get to 10-under par. McIlroy, who is now tied for sixth, made two birdies in his first two holes before ending the back nine with a birdie. On the back nine, he made two birdies and seven pars to cap off his round. He moved up seven spots, which was fueled by making 17-of-18 greens in regulation. He is four shots back of the lead and three back of being in medal contention.

Loser: Emiliano Grillo

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After a solid first round of 5-under 66, Emiliano Grillo once again struggled. For the second consecutive day, he shot 4-over 75. He was killed on the hardest hole of the week: the par-4 18th. Despite hitting his tee shot into the fairway, he has not one, but two penalty shots en route to making a nine and dropping five shots. Avoiding the big numbers has been the key all week, especially on moving day when players are trying to be in position to contend.

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

A second American crack the winners on this list in Scottie Scheffler. In a week for the Americans where it has been Schauffele leading the way, Scheffler has been lurking. He shot is second 4-under 67 of the week in the third round to vault into the top 10 heading into Sunday. Scheffler made three birdies and a bogey on both the front nine and the back nine. The key thing to watch in Scheffler in the final round is his putting. That has been the Achillies' Heel all year when every other part of the game is at a world-class level.

Winner: Ludvig Aberg

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports