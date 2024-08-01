2024 Summer Olympics: Men’s Round 1 golf winners and losers, including Xander Schauffele

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The opening round of the 2024 Summer Olympics in men’s golf commenced on Thursday at Le Golf National. Sixty players from across 32 countries made their way through the property and despite a few players being delayed because of lightning in the area they were still able to eventually finish their round. With that in mind, here are 10 winners and losers from the first round of men’s golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama finished Thursday with the clubhouse lead. Firing an 8-under 63. He did not make a bogey or worse in the first round. Matsuyama made back-to-back birdies on the par-3 second and the par-5 third. That came before reeling off four straight birdies from holes No. 7-10. Two consecutive birdies on the par-4 13th and the par-5 14th made it six birdies in eight holes. Matsuyama recorded 16-of-18 greens in regulation to fuel his round while totaling 2.825 strokes gained putting to highlight his opening round.

Loser: Wyndham Clark

Competing alongside Schauffele for Team USA was Wyndham Clark, who shot a 4-over 75. Clark started out shooting 4-over through the first three holes as a result of three bad tee shots. But he was able to get back-to-back birdies on the par-4s 9th and 10th. Despite a bogey on the par-4 12th, he made birdie on the par-5 14th. However, he got back to 4-over par with a double bogey on the par-4 15th. Clark was -2.124 strokes gained approach and -2.618 putting to push back his day as +4 was the second-worst score on Thursday.

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Reigning gold medalist, and PGA and Open Championship winner, Xander Schauffele, had a 6-under 65 on Thursday's opening round of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Schauffele made birdies on each of the odd holes on the front nine, including a chip-in from off the green on the opening hole. As a result, he shaved at least one stroke each in strokes gained approach, around the green and putting.

Winner: Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo had himself a solid day, fueled by making birdies over his final five holes. That was also highlighted by finishing his round by making a 50-foot birdie putt on the toughest on the day at hole No. 18. Hole No. 18 played .392 strokes over par, which was the most strokes over par on any hole. Grillo, who is representing Argentina, also started strong with two birdies on the first three holes.

Loser: Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee struggled in Thursday's opening round with a 5-over 76. He was one of two golfers to shoot that score, which was the worst round of the day. Lee started with a double bogey before a bogey on the par-5 third. After immediately following up with a birdie on the par-4 fourth, he made back-to-back bogeys to end his front nine. The approach game was Lee's worst part on Thursday, recording a -4.561 strokes gained approach, which was the third-worst total.

Winner: Joaquin Niemann

Like Grillo, Joaquin Niemann also shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday. Niemann, who is representing Team Chile, posted a bogey-free 32 on the front nine. An eagle on the par-5 third fueled the start of his round. He was one of seven players to record an eagle on that particular hole. Niemann ranked third in the field in strokes gained off the tee to fuel his first round at the 2024 Olympics.

Loser: Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick did not have his best game on Thursday, shooting a 2-over 73. Currently tied for 49th, Fitzpatrick shot 1-over 36 through his first nine holes. Then on the back nine, he had just one birdie, which came on the par-5 14th. However, that was in between a bogey on the par-5 12th, a double bogey on the par-3 16th, and another bogey on the par-4 18th. Fitzpatrick hit 10-of-18 greens in regulation. Like Lee, Fitzpatrick struggled most with his approach, totaling -1.720 strokes gained approach.

Winner: Tom Kim

Tom Kim had himself a good opening round, also shooting a 5-under 66 with Niemann and Grillo. Representing Team Korea, Kim made four birdies in a hole stretch for a bogey-free 4-under 32 on the front nine. Then on the back nine, he continued his bogey-free round with eight pars and a birdie on the par-4 14th. He made par from 13 feet on the par-4 10th. Kim also saved par from 25 feet on the par-3 16th. The best part of Kim’s games was his 2.746 strokes gained approach as a result of his bogey-free round.

Loser: Nico Echavarria

Nico Echavarria was one of three golfers to shoot 3-over 74 in the opening round of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Echavarria played from behind early with three bogeys through his first seven holes. However, he birdied the par-3 8th by getting his 203-yard tee shot to six feet. After getting down to 1-over through 14 holes, he did not finish strong with a double bogey on the par-4 18th to get back to 3-over.

Winner: Victor Perez

