Pro Football Hall of Fame: Ranking the 10 most deserving in 2025, including Antonio Gates

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is being held from Canton on Saturday. It’s one of the most memorable days on the NFL calendar. Players who have put everything on the line being remembered as some of the greatest ever to take to the gridiron. We’ve seen some amazing moments during induction ceremonies in Canton. Now that we know who included in the Class of 2024, let’s take a look at the 10-best candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025. Related: Ranking the top-25 NFL players of all-time

10. Terrell Suggs, edge rusher

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A top-10 pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2003, Suggs played a whopping 17 seasons in the NFL. He earned seven Pro Bowl appearances, won two Super Bowl titles with Baltimore and racked up double-digit sacks a total of seven times. He currently ranks eighth on the official NFL list with 139 career sacks. If not in 2025, Suggs will get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

9. Adam Vinatieri, kicker

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Multiple game-winning kicks in the Super Bowl. Three Lombardi Trophies to his name. This former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts kicker also played 24 years in the NFL. He ranks first in league history in both field goals made and points scored. Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud are the only two kickers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Expect Vinatieri to join them in short order. Related: Longest field goals in NFL history

8. Harvey Martin, edge rusher

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Our first “old timer” on this list, Harvey Martin starred for America’s Team from 1973-1983. He won the Super Bowl XII MVP as Dallas defeated the Denver Broncos by the score of 27-10. Martin is one of the first modern pass-rushers in the game in that he dominated in getting to the quarterback. That included racking up a whopping 69.5 sacks in a five-year span from 1976-1980. Nearly a quarter century after his passing at the young age of 51, it’s time for Martin to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

7. Torry Holt, wide receiver

Credit: Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports

A key member of the then-St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” back in the early 2000s, it’s a shame Holt is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former North Carolina standout was absolutely brilliant in awing fans throughout the NFL world. From 2000-2005, Holt averaged 95 receptions for 1,450 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the revolution of the modern wide receiver. There is little question that Holt should be inducted into Canton next year. Read more: 10 NFL players poised for breakout seasons

6. Lester Hayes, cornerback

Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Like several other members of the Raiders during their heyday, Lester Hayes has been snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here’s a dude who recorded 39 interceptions during a relatively short 10-year career. He led the league in picks with a whopping 13 back in 1980. That season saw Hayes win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. It also saw the then-Oakland Raiders defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl with Hayes headlining things on defense.

5. Roger Craig, running back

Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports

Snub doesn’t do it justice. Roger Craig should have been a first ballot Hall of Famer. His importance to the 49ers’ dynastic run of the 1980s can’t be overstated. The former Nebraska star became the first running back in NFL history to put up 1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards in the same season back in 1985. All said, Craig tallied 13,100 total yards and 73 touchdowns during an 11-year career. Related: Top 100 NFL players of 2024

4. Eli Manning, quarterback

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to modern NFL quarterbacks, Manning’s stats don’t stack up. He threw a whopping 244 interceptions throughout a 16-year career. That included leading the league in picks three times. Is he worthy of a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Yes. Just ask Tom Brady. The former New York Giants star beat GOAT two times in the Super Bowl, winning MVP each time. Based on those clutch performances, he should be in the Hall.

3. Jared Allen, edge rusher

Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Five years after first becoming eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it should finally be Allen’s time. A mere fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004, Allen absolutely dominated for two different teams. His four-year run in Kansas City saw Allen record 43 sacks, including a league leading 15.5 in 2007. He was then traded to Minnesota, tallying a whopping 85.5 sacks in just six seasons. Why is he not in the Hall? Related: 2024 NFL Defensive rankings

2. Luke Kuechly, linebacker

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Patrick Willis in the Class of 2024, Kuechly could be docked for retiring early. He played just eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers before calling it quits following the 2019 campaign. But writers would be foolish to discount his utter domination. During that eight-year run, the Boston College product earned All-Pro honors each time. Let that sink in. Kuechly was an All-Pro each season he suited up in the NFL. Insane.

1. Antonio Gates, tight end

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports