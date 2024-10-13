NFL injury report Week 6: Latest NFL injury news on Anthon Richardson, James Cook, Nick Chubb and more

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final NFL injury report is released by teams on Friday, nearly 48 hours before games kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, the NFL injury news comes on Saturday night and Sunday morning, providing the final answers many fantasy managers and fans are looking for before kickoff. Let’s dive into the final NFL injury report Week 6, with the latest information on whether or not top players at QB, RB, WR and TE will play.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts – Ankle

The Indianapolis Colts lost both quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor to injuries in Week 4. Both starters were inactive last week and Jonathan Taylor is inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Fortunately for Indianapolis, per Jordan Schultz, Richardson plans to play on Sunday. However, he isn't a high-end fantasy option against a very good Tennessee Titans defense that is especially sharp against the pass. Status: Expected to Play

Brian Robinson Jr, RB, Washington Commanders – Knee

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. popped up on the NFL injury report for Week 6 with a knee injury and the news isn’t good. After missing all three days of practice, Robinson is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fill-in starter Austin Ekeler will have some PPR value as a FLEX option, but the Ravens have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Expect even more passing volume for Jayden Daniels in a must-see game. Status: Inactive

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills – Toe

With the Buffalo Bills playing the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, NFL injury news is harder to come by on running back James Cook. There's an obvious risk here for fantasy managers, with Buffalo listing their star running back as questionable for Week 6. However, per Adam Schefter, Cook is expected to play. It wouldn't be a surprise if he received a bit lighter of a workload, but Cook can still be a low-end RB1 against the Jets defense. Status: Expected to Play

Gus Edwards, RB, Los Angeles Chargers – Ankle

The Los Angeles Chargers’ running back committee gained some clarity coming out of the bye. Just a day before taking the field in Week 6, Los Angeles placed Gus Edwards on injured reserve with an ankle injury that will keep him out a minimum of four games. J.J. Dobbins will draw the start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Considering Denver’ allows just ‘s defense is dominant against the pass, running the football might be the only path to the Chargers’ offense having success. Dobbins is an RB2 in fantasy for Sunday. Status: Injured Reserve

Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans – Ankle

The Houston Texans backfield has been decimated by injuries as of late, playing the last three games without starter Joe Mixon and backup Dameon Pierce. Fortunately for Houston, per Jordan Schultz, Mixon plans to play in Week 6. The Texans might give Mixon a reduced workload in his first game back, but fantasy managers should start him in Week 2 against a bad New England Patriots defense. Status: Expected to Play

Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Foot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles called running back Rachaad White a game-time decision, the NFL injury report for Week 6 says differently. White, who is dealing with a toe injury, is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. With White expected to be inactive, rookie running back Bucky Irving is a mid-tier RB2 against New Orleans for Week 6. Status: Likely Out

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots – Foot

After being 'benched' for fumbles last week,, running back Rhamondre Stevenson responded with 91 scrimmage yards and 1 touchdown off the bench. He now won't be on the field for a little while. Stevenson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans and there's a chance he'll also be out for Week 7. In his absence, Antonio Gibson has FLEX value in PPR scoring. Status: OUT

Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary missed Week 5 with a groin injury, opening the door for rookie Tryone Tracy Jr. to shine in his first career start. Singletary is OUT for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing Tracy into high-end RB2 territory for this enticing Week 6 matchup. STATUS: INACTIVE

Nick Chubb, RB. Cleveland Browns – Knee

While Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is inactive for Week 6, more than a year removed from a devastating knee injury, there is some positive NFL injury news. Chubb got in limited practice sessions this past week, opening the door to a return in Week 7. STATUS: Inactive

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts – Back

It’s been an odd week of NFL injury news for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Colts’ No. 1 wideout was a candidate for injured reserve with a back injury that would likely sideline him for multiple weeks. Then, he participated in practice on Friday in a limited capacity. According to Jordan Schultz, Pittman Jr. plans to play on Sundaya afternoon. He’s a very low-end WR2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. STATUS: Expects to Play

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills – Ankle

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with a number of injuries right now offensively, including running back James Cook and wide receiver Khalil Shakir. While Cook is expected to play on Monday Night Football, Shakir remains a true game-time decision. Fantasy managers are probably better off exploring other options, as this status could go either way and there won’t be an answer until Monday. STATUS: Game-Time Decision

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Already without Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders offense will likely be even more short-handed for Week 6. Jakobi Meyers is doubtful on the final NFL injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the fake of your fantasy lineup, even if you are very desperate, avoid any Raiders player in Week 6. Of note, Raiders running back Zamir White is also not expected to play on Sunday. STATUS: Unlikely to Play

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles hoped that A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could return to the lineup after the bye. Sure enough, that’s precisely what happened. Smith was taken off the NFL injury report Week 6 after clearing the concussion protocol and Smith received the green light to play after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury. Both wide receivers are must-starts. STATUS: Active

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants – Concussion

It's not often a concussion will force a player to miss multiple games, but that's the case for New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers. The standout is inactive for Sunday Night Football, unable to clear the NFL's concussion protocol. STATUS: OUT

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints – Ribs

It’s another week with New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill being sidelined with a chest injury. The Saints ruled Hill OUT for their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill’s replacement, Foster Moreau, isn’t a fantasy-caliber starter. STATUS: OUT

Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars – Hamstring

