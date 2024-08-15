6 impact receivers New England Patriots could target after failed Brandon Aiyuk trade, including Tyler Lockett

It was not that long ago when it seemed like the New England Patriots were nearing a blockbuster trade for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk. The two teams reportedly agreed on the framework of a deal. And New England was willing to give him the type of huge money he was looking for.
Unfortunately, just as fast as the rumors came about a trade being made, came reports that Aiyuk was not interested in playing for the legendary franchise. It was another letdown for a team that has had difficulty landing impact veterans before the season starts next month.
If the New England Patriots still want to add a difference maker in the wide receiver room before Week 1, here are six notable players they could target in the next few weeks.
Tyler Lockett
Investing big money into both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf is a strategy that has not worked out the way the Seattle Seahawks have wanted. That is why the former is probably available for the right price. The Patriots have the assets to get a deal done and they badly need a game-breaker like the nine-year veteran for top draft pick Drake Maye.
Elijah Moore
New England Patriots fans are familiar with Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore. The New York Jets veteran is an under-the-radar option that should be considered. Especially since he won’t come at a high price. While he isn’t a stud pass catcher like Aiyuk, Moore is a very competent NFL receiver with the potential to make a big impact in 2024. He could be a very nice addition to the Pats receiver room this season.
Deebo Samuel
The 49ers are going to have to move Aiyuk or his running mate Deebo Samuel in the next year. They just can’t afford both. If they prefer to keep the former, maybe the Patriots pivot to a deal that lands them Samuel instead. The two teams have been talking for some time and since they allegedly had the framework for an Aiyuk deal set, adjusting it to instead land the versatile former All-Pro could be easy to put together.
Samuel is the sort of star receiver the offense needs. The one-time All-Pro still has prime years in front of him and would certainly have a chip on his shoulder after a trade.
Hunter Renfrow
If the Patriots rather use the available money they have instead of trading for a player, Las Vegas Raiders veteran Hunter Renfrow is still available. He has gone into a steep decline after earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021. However, he is still only 28 — the same age as Samuel — would come at an affordable rate and is a worthwhile risk in free agency.
DeAndre Hopkins
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins could miss the first week or two of the season. But despite his age catching up with him and injuries piling up in recent seasons, he is still an impact player. He posted another 1,000-plus yard season last year and is not in the Titans’ long-term plans. A solid offer featuring late-round picks in future drafts might be enough to land a player that could be a huge help for New England this season.
Robert Woods
With Stefon Diggs on the roster, Robert Woods is expendable for the Houston Texans. The former Los Angeles Rams star has not been able to recapture his form of 2018 and 2019. When he had back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. But he would be a very affordable option worth targeting to improve the receiver room.
New England Patriots Acquisition Prediction
The Patriots have the assets to make a big move and Samuel would be a perfect addition. However, chances are the team goes for a more low-cost option like Woods or Moore.