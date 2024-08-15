6 impact receivers New England Patriots could target after failed Brandon Aiyuk trade, including Tyler Lockett

It was not that long ago when it seemed like the New England Patriots were nearing a blockbuster trade for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk. The two teams reportedly agreed on the framework of a deal. And New England was willing to give him the type of huge money he was looking for.

Unfortunately, just as fast as the rumors came about a trade being made, came reports that Aiyuk was not interested in playing for the legendary franchise. It was another letdown for a team that has had difficulty landing impact veterans before the season starts next month.

If the New England Patriots still want to add a difference maker in the wide receiver room before Week 1, here are six notable players they could target in the next few weeks.