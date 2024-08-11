Jerod Mayo admits sad reality about current state of New England Patriots

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots recently tried to make a blockbuster addition with their pursuit of a Brandon Aiyuk trade. They made Aiyuk a strong contract offer worth $32 million per season. But the San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro receiver wasn’t interested in joining the Patriots due to their current quarterback situation.

Despite the Patriots offering more money than the 49ers have, Aiyuk likely wants to play for a team that either has an established quarterback or is at least in a position to contend. While the Patriots are confident that Drake Maye will be a star, he’s not there yet. Nor are the Patriots guaranteed to contend in a loaded AFC East division that now has a healthy Aaron Rodgers leading the New York Jets, in addition to last year’s playoff teams in the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Basically, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo has a lot to prove before the Patriots are taken seriously again. But he knows that.

Jerod Mayo knows the New England Patriots need to win to attract star talent

On Thursday, the New England Patriots played their first game of the 2024 preseason. They beat the Carolina Panthers 17-3, but this game was mostly left up to the backups, or players that likely won’t be playing on Sundays during the regular season, if they even make the roster at all.

Then, on Sunday, with a few days to reflect, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the current state of his team and why trade talks broke down with Brandon Aiyuk. That’s where he revealed the sad reality New England is currently mired in.

“When we start to win games, guys will want to come here. When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited.” Jerod Mayo on New England Patriots’ breakdown of Brandon Aiyuk trade

What Mayo says is true. While Bill Belichick and Tom Brady built an empire, that foundation has broken down in the past few years. Now with both legends gone, the Patriots have to start from scratch to prove they’re ready to be taken seriously again. Perhaps Drake Maye and Mayo can be part of that process, but they haven’t done anything yet.

