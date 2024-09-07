5 most overrated NFL teams entering Week 1

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The offseason hype machine has been spinning for months, but answers start surfacing in Week 1. Before the season kicks off, all fanbases think their favorite team is underrated or overlooked. Humble pie gets served quickly with a loss on opening weekend, which brings us to the most overrated NFL teams entering Week 1.

Detroit Lions

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Campbell has gotten more out of the Detroit Lions in each of his first three seasons. Eventually, they have to hit their ceiling, right? We may have already seen the Lions at their best after winning 12 games and reaching the NFC Championship in 2023. It’s very hard to live up to the heights of entering a season with Super Bowl expectations. Related: NFL coverage map Week 1: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins had the NFL’s second-best offense in 2023, but all three interior offensive linemen are new. Defensively, the Dolphins have even more turnover, with Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, and Xavien Howard no longer in Miami. Mike McDaniel’s offense will still score tons of points, but how many will the defense allow? Related: 1 bold prediction for all 32 NFL teams in 2024

New York Jets

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Jets brought Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple to accomplish one goal: winning a Super Bowl. His first season ended after four snaps, but now that Rodgers is healthy, it’s championship or bust for the 40-year-old QB. The Jets may not be Super Bowl favorites, but anything less than competing for the AFC East division crown will be an embarrassment. Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Evaluating all 32 quarterbacks

Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It’s the Dallas Cowboys. They always expect the best, but Dallas hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1995, and they’ve been letting their fanbase down ever since. After having the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in 2023, the Cowboys should be championship contenders, but an offseason of broken promises could stunt their growth. Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

Chicago Bears

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images