5 most overrated NFL teams entering Week 1

The offseason hype machine has been spinning for months, but answers start surfacing in Week 1. Before the season kicks off, all fanbases think their favorite team is underrated or overlooked. Humble pie gets served quickly with a loss on opening weekend, which brings us to the most overrated NFL teams entering Week 1.
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell has gotten more out of the Detroit Lions in each of his first three seasons. Eventually, they have to hit their ceiling, right? We may have already seen the Lions at their best after winning 12 games and reaching the NFC Championship in 2023. It’s very hard to live up to the heights of entering a season with Super Bowl expectations.
Related: NFL coverage map Week 1: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins had the NFL’s second-best offense in 2023, but all three interior offensive linemen are new. Defensively, the Dolphins have even more turnover, with Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, and Xavien Howard no longer in Miami. Mike McDaniel’s offense will still score tons of points, but how many will the defense allow?
New York Jets
The New York Jets brought Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple to accomplish one goal: winning a Super Bowl. His first season ended after four snaps, but now that Rodgers is healthy, it’s championship or bust for the 40-year-old QB. The Jets may not be Super Bowl favorites, but anything less than competing for the AFC East division crown will be an embarrassment.
Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Evaluating all 32 quarterbacks
Dallas Cowboys
It’s the Dallas Cowboys. They always expect the best, but Dallas hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1995, and they’ve been letting their fanbase down ever since. After having the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in 2023, the Cowboys should be championship contenders, but an offseason of broken promises could stunt their growth.
Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?
Chicago Bears
The arrival of Caleb Williams has built a buzz that the Chicago Bears haven’t experienced since Brian Urlacher roamed Soldier Field. However, rookie quarterbacks, even No. 1 overall picks, take time to iron out their kinks. The Bears are on the right path, but success may not happen overnight.
Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner