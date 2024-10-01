Top 4 reasons why Milwaukee Brewers won’t win 2024 World Series

No one thought the Milwaukee Brewers would still be playing. They traded away former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff was unable to pitch due to shoulder surgery, they lost Christian Yelich to a back injury, and former manager Craig Counsell bounced to the Chicago Cubs. That didn’t stop the Brewers, though, from shocking baseball and capturing the NL Central crown. But will they do well in the playoffs and win the World Series for the first time since 1982? Nope!

Sorry, Brewers fans, but here are the top four reasons why your Brew Crew won’t be celebrating a championship.