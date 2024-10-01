Top 4 reasons why Baltimore Orioles won’t win 2024 World Series

The Baltimore Orioles seemed on cruise control in the first half of the 2024 season, going 58-38. However, they were a .500 team coming out of the All-Star break at 33-33. The Orioles’ powerhouse offense went dormant while the bullpen tanked. The O’s even released Craig Kimbrel in September after he posted a 22.09 ERA over four outings in the month.
Can Orioles magic be revived in October? I just can’t see it. Here are four reasons why the Orioles will fail to capture the World Series championship.
Will the offense come back to life?
Outside of Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander, the Orioles’ offense has struggled to produce runs in the second half of the season. All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman finished the 2024 regular season with an OPS 100 points lower than last season (.809 to .709). Twenty-year-old Jackson Holliday is still incredibly young to completely rely on as he only had a .189 batting average in 60 games this season. And while Colton Cowser plays excellent outfield defense, his bat can go absolutely ice cold. Plus, injuries to Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle didn’t help. If the offense doesn’t get going, it will be a quick exit for the O’s.
Related: 4 reasons why the New York Mets won’t win the World Series
Can Adley Rutschman emerge from slump?
Adley Rutschman has been slumping terribly in the second half of 2024. According to MLB.com, the two-time All-Star catcher hit just .207, with three home runs, and a .585 OPS since the All-Star break. He also didn’t have a good first showing in the playoffs last year, going 1-for-12 in the ALDS when the O’s got swept by eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers. If the O’s are going to have any chance, they need Rutschman at his best.
Related: Top 4 reasons why the Detroit Tigers won’t win the 2024 World Series
Orioles’ bleak bullpen options
It’s never a good thing when your bullpen is leaking heading into the playoffs. According to Fox Sports, the O’s ranked 27th in ERA (4.60) and 18th in WHIP (1.28) in MLB since July 19. For some reason, the Orioles decided to take the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen “rejects” before and during the season. Craig Kimbrel, who was signed to a one-year deal, was released in September. Gregory Soto had a 5.09 ERA and Seranthony Dominguez gave up 10 earned runs in 22 2/3 innings after coming over from Philadelphia in separate trades. With a bullpen in dire straits, don’t expect much from the Orioles in October.
Related: 4 reasons why the Houston Astros won’t win the World Series
Who is after Corbin Burnes and Zach Eflin?
The Orioles have a really good 1-2 in the starting rotation with Corbin Burnes, a former Cy Young Dward winner, and Zach Eflin. After that, though, it gets a bit dicey for the O’s. There will be no Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Kyle Bradish, or Tyler Wells. Can Dean Kremer and Cade Povich step up? Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sure hopes so, or he will have to go through a bullpen carousel.
Related: 4 reasons why the New York Yankees won’t win the World Series