5 Kansas City Chiefs trade targets to support Patrick Mahomes, strengthen receiving corps

The Kansas City Chiefs are the last undefeated team in the National Football League, thanks in large part to one of the best NFL defenses this season. However, Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of a career-worst season and injuries keep mounting for this Chiefs offense. With the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5, it’s worth examining Chiefs trade targets who can help Kansas City turn things around offensively.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are an utter disaster and only in the first year of a rebuild that will probably take at least 3 seasons. Diontae Johnson, who will leave in free agency next offseason, is rightfully unhappy in this offense. He's ideal for Kansas City for a few reasons. First, there's no long-term financial commitment and his cap hit is very affordable relative to his production. He's been hurt by bad quarterback play (63rd in target accuracy), but from 2019-'23, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks posted a 90-plus QB rating when targeting him. He's not a true No. 1 receiver, but he is a consistent weapon that Kansas City desperately needs and it would probably only cost a mid-round pick to get him before the NFL trade deadline. Diontae Johnson contract (Spotrac): $10 million cap hit, 2025 NFL free agent

Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

With the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr. as the No. 1 wide receiver in this Jacksonville Jaguars offense, Christian Kirk becomes expendable. It's also pretty clear that Jacksonville isn't contending this season, so it would be wise to flip the veteran receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs would need the Jaguars to cover some of Kirk's salary, but he would fill the Rashee Rice role nicely. He could prove especially beneficial versus man coverage, as he has the second-highest win rate vs man (57.8 percent) with the third-most slot snaps (201) played. He might not be a huge YAC threat, but the ability to get open early paired with Kirk's vertical ability can make him Kansas City's top receiver. Christian Kirk contract: $24.236 million cap hit in 2024, $27.268 million cap hit in 2025

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Of all the listed Chiefs trade targets, Cooper Kupp is by far the best option. While the Los Angeles Rams are opposed to moving him right now, that sentiment could change if they lose their next two games and have just 2 wins in the hours leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Like Christian Kirk, a portion of Kupp's salary would need to be covered for Kansas City to make a deal. There's also the obvious injury risk. However, Kupp has still played near an All-Pro level when healthy and he would give Mahomes an elite offensive weapon who would also make life easier for Travis Kelce. Cooper Kupp contract (Spotrac): $29.78 million cap hit in 224, $28.78 million cap hit in 2025, $27.33 million cap hit in 2026

Tyler Boyd, WR, Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins is the more popular name in NFL trade rumors and the rationale is understandable. He's a five-time All-Pro selection who often comes through with contested catches. However, the 32-year-old doesn't separate from cornerbacks like he used to and a 50-50 guy doesn't really fit with this Chiefs' offense. Tyler Boyd (73.7 percent of snaps played in the slot) was on Kansas City's radar this offseason and it would only cost a late Day 3 pick to land him. That sounds like the type of deal general manager Brett Veach would prefer.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

