5 Kansas City Chiefs RB replacements after Isiah Pacheco’s injury

Star Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula in Sunday’s 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Pacheco will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. While one person cannot replace the two-time Super Bowl champion, let’s look at a few options the Chiefs can add to their backfield anyway.

Kansas City Chiefs reunite with Kareem Hunt

It feels like a lifetime ago, but the Kansas City Chiefs know Kareem Hunt all too well after making him a third-round pick in 2017. Hunt only lasted two seasons in Kansas City before being released due to his personal conduct. While team ownership may still not be on board with bringing Hunt back to Kansas City, he does have familiarity with the Chiefs' offense. However, after averaging a career-low 3 YPA, there are better options than signing a 29-year-old Hunt off the street.

Sign Matt Breida “The Cheetah”

He may be 29 years old now, but Matt Breida still has plenty of juice. The former 49ers running back clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash coming out of college. While he's coming off a career-worst 2.7 YPC, part of Breida's struggles may be tied to running behind a porous Giants offensive line. As a pure speed threat, Breida may be worth taking a chance on for Kansas City.

Sign Jerick McKinnon, again

If Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes want someone who can come in and quickly pick up the offense, there's no better quick, short-term solution than Jerick McKinnon. The two-time Chiefs Super Bowl winner is a free agent again, and while his 2.9 YPC from 2023 suggests his best days are behind him, McKinnon is still a serviceable third-down back in obvious passing situations. The Chiefs could do a lot worse.

Sign Dalvin Cook off Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad

Yes, Dalvin Cook signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's only on the practice squad, which means other teams can still sign him to their active roster. Now could be the time for the Chiefs to poach the four-time Pro Bowler from Dallas. As for Cook, why wouldn't he want to chase a ring with Andy Reid and Co?

Trade for Miles Sanders

