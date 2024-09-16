Houston Texans defeat Chicago Bears: 5 winners and losers from ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Houston Texans took care of business at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. It was not the cleanest of performances as Houston moved to 2-0 on the season. That was especially true during an ugly third quarter of action between the two teams.

However, Houston did enough to come out on top by the score of 19-13. That included picking off Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on consecutive possessions in the second half to pretty much put the game away. Here, we look at five winners and losers from this NFL Week 2 game.