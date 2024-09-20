Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs eyeing ‘talented receiver’ on trade block: 5 potential targets including Deandre Hopkins

We are still nearly two months away from the 2024 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t already keeping an eye on the market. On Friday, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano took an early look at several trade markets, including potential wide receivers that could be up for grabs. While predicting potential moves, he reported that the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Cheifs are among several franchises that “would love to add a talented WR” before the deadline in November.
If either Super Bowl contender did make a push to add more weapons for their talented quarterbacks, here are five receivers the Cowboys and Chiefs could take a hard look at in the weeks ahead.
Kendrick Bourne
Patriots veteran Kenrick Bourne is on IR and won’t return until Week 5. However, that might be a perfect time to make an impact on a different team. By then New England may be in sell mode and the 29-year-old is a rock-solid player who could be a difference maker if he had Dak Prescott or Patrick Mahomes throwing him passes in 2024.
DeAndre Hopkins
Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a few years past his prime. However, the 32-year-old is still a dangerous player as long as he can stay on the field. He posted over a 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with weak QB options in Tennessee last year. With the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs he would catch passes from elite talents and could have a huge 2024 for either team.
Robert Woods
With Stefon Diggs now on the roster, Robert Woods is expendable for the Texans. The former Rams star has not been able to recapture his form of 2018 and 2019 when he had back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. With the 12-year veteran in the finals years of his career, being moved to a title contender could be a huge boost and deliver big benefits for the Chiefs and Cowboys in 2024.
Elijah Moore
Jets veteran Elijah Moore is an under-the-radar option that should be considered before the trade deadline. Especially since he probably won’t come at a high price. While he isn’t a stud pass catcher, Moore is a very competent NFL receiver with the potential to make an impact this season. He could be a very nice addition to the Cowboys or Chiefs receiver room for the second half.
Diontae Johnson
With the Panthers season heading to a dark place, one-time Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson could be up for grabs. At just 28 he still has a lot to offer and when receiving passes from high-level QBs Johnson has proven he has game-changer talent. He would get that in KC and Dallas and it makes him a very interesting trade target in the weeks ahead.