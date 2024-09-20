Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs eyeing ‘talented receiver’ on trade block: 5 potential targets including Deandre Hopkins

We are still nearly two months away from the 2024 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t already keeping an eye on the market. On Friday, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano took an early look at several trade markets, including potential wide receivers that could be up for grabs. While predicting potential moves, he reported that the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Cheifs are among several franchises that “would love to add a talented WR” before the deadline in November.

If either Super Bowl contender did make a push to add more weapons for their talented quarterbacks, here are five receivers the Cowboys and Chiefs could take a hard look at in the weeks ahead.