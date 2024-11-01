8 most underrated MLB free agents, including Juan Soto

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

MLB franchises will be lining up for several big-name free agents this offseason. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Corbin Burnes, and Alex Bregman headline the marquee names teams will be pursuing. But who are some of the more underrated free agents available? We delve into eight undervalued players who could make significant impacts.

Juan Soto

Yes, Juan Soto is an underrated free agent this offseason. Why, you may ask? At just 25, he delivered the best season of his seven-year career and will enter 2025 at age 26. A modern-day Ted Williams, Soto projects to maintain elite performance — barring injury — well into any long-term deal. Five years from now, his contract may even prove a bargain relative to his production. Any team signing Soto will secure a future Hall of Famer in his prime.

Anthony Santander

Outfielder Anthony Santander picked the perfect time to have the best year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. Making his first All-Star team in 2024, Santander hit 44 home runs with 102 RBI and 91 runs scored. His OPS and OPS+ have improved over the last three seasons, during which he accumulated 105 home runs. As a power-hitting corner outfielder, Santander plays a premium position and should command significant attention this offseason.

Tyler O’Neill

Despite injuries limiting him to 113 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2024, O'Neill impressed with 31 home runs, an .847 OPS, and 132 OPS+. The two-time Gold Glove winner provides excellent outfield defense and should prove a valuable addition at a reasonable cost.

Christian Walker

All Christian Walker does is produce. Over his last three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he hit 95 home runs, to go along with 87 doubles. Walker also plays Gold Glove defense at first. At 34 entering 2025, he likely commands a three- to four-year deal, offering better value than Pete Alonso due to superior defense at a lower cost.

Kyle Higashioka

After taking over catching duties for the injured Luis Campusano in San Diego, Higashioka hit a career-high 17 home runs with a full-season best .739 OPS. Though turning 35 next April, he profiles as an ideal backup catcher for contending teams, like the Philadelphia Phillies

Yoán Moncada

Yoán Moncada is a player a team should take a flyer on. The once-top prospect will turn 30 next May. He played in just 104 games the last two seasons with the Chicago White Sox due to injuries, but he's definitely a classic change-of-scenery guy. He has a career .756 OPS and 106 OPS+. Get Moncada on the right team and he can be a key contributor.

Clay Holmes

Despite his struggles and being demoted as New York Yankees closer, Clay Holmes is still a very valuable bullpen piece. He rebounded after he didn't have to close out games, as he was being used in the earlier innings. He's had a 65% ground ball rate the last four years and a 25% strikeout rate, according to NBC Sports. Expect contending teams to try to add Holmes this offseason.

Shane Bieber

