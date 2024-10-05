How Joe Musgrove’s injury affects future, San Diego Padres’ plans

The San Diego Padres were dealt a big blow ahead of their NLDS matchup against NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The team announced that Joe Musgrove, one of their top starters, will be lost for the rest of the playoffs and the 2025 season as he will have to undergo Tommy John surgery. Musgrove had to leave Game 2’s Wild Card win against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning.

This will not only affect Musgrove and the Padres for the rest of the playoffs but for 2025 and beyond. We take a look at what the future holds for Musgrove and the Padres.

Who will replace Joe Musgrove in the playoff rotation?

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images