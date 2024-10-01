Top 4 reasons why the San Diego Padres won’t win the World Series

The San Diego Padres might be one of the most complete teams going into the playoffs. Their starting pitching is top-notch, they have a deep bullpen, and their offense is one of the best in the game. Does that mean the Padres will win their first World Series championship in franchise history? Absolutely not!
Here are the top four reasons why San Diego’s season will end in heartbreak once again.
Will Xander Bogaerts show up in October?
It was a rough 2024 season for Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts. Playing in just 111 games this season due to a fracture in his left shoulder, Bogaerts only had 11 home runs and 44 RBI, with a below average .688 OPS and 92 OPS+. He hasn’t really shown his former All-Star self after signing an 11-year, $280 million deal before the 2023 season. Will Bogaerts be able to deliver anything offensively this October? Or will he continue to look like a high-priced mistake?
What affect will Ha-Seong Kim’s absence have?
The Padres have lost Ha-Seong Kim, their Gold Glove infielder, for the postseason after he was unable to return from a right shoulder injury. While he didn’t provide much offensively (just 11 home runs and a .700 OPS), he excelled in the field. Because of his injury, the Padres will realign their defense, with Xander Bogaerts at short, Jake Cronenworth at second, and Donovan Solano taking over first base. It might seem minor, but as we all know, defense wins championships. If the infield makes any critical errors during the postseason, it will be because Kim’s injury shook up the diamond.
Which Robert Suarez will show up in October?
Padres closer Robert Suarez was electric for most of the season, that is, until August. That month, he had a 4.35 ERA and gave up five earned runs in 10 1/3 innings. It didn’t get better in September as he finished the month with a 6.00 ERA, giving up eight earned runs in 12 innings, including three home runs. You want your bullpen to be dominant going into October, especially your closer. If September Suarez shows up, it will be nail-biting ninth innings for Padres fans.
Padres can’t hit left-handed pitching
The Padres have real issues facing left-handed pitching. According to The Ringer, the Padres finished with a below-average 96 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) against southpaws. Rookie of the Year candidate Jackson Merrill had a .646 OPS, batting champion Luis Arraez had a .644 OPS, and Jake Cronenworth had a paltry .531 OPS. Even righties Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts hit worse against lefties. They will be facing the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card who boast three lefties in starter Max Fried and relievers Aaron Bummer and Dylan Lee. The Padres are going to need to have success against left-handed pitchers for any chance of success in October.
