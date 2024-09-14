MLB insider suggests Baltimore Orioles could re-sign Corbin Burnes and target 2nd elite pitcher in free agency

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Not only could the Baltimore Orioles re-sign Corbin Burnes this offseason, but a prominent MLB insider seems to suggest another elite free-agent pitcher might be on their radar.

Entering the MLB games today, the Orioles are in a battle for the American League East title with rivals the New York Yankees. The Yanks have taken a solid lead in the race and pushed the O’s into a fight for a Wild Card spot. This is likely to be something we see for many years ahead in the division.

Also Read: Baltimore Orioles game today – Get watch time and TV info for tonight’s O’s game

Baltimore has several young stars that are the core of their roster. However, one of the most important elements of their 2024 team is ace Corbin Burnes. The four-time All-Star was the addition the pitching staff badly needed and hoped for this season. Unfortunately, he is having another All-Star season just in time for a jump into free agency after the season. They need him if they hope to maintain this level of success.

However, unlike years past there is confidence that the Orioles can hold on to Burnes. Since they now have billionaire David Rubenstein as their owner. It seems that new financial might is why New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman seems to think another elite pitcher could be a good fit for the team in 2025.

Blake Snell linked to Baltimore Orioles in free agency this winter

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

“It may be a new ballgame in Baltimore with owner David Rubenstein having a chance to hold on to ace pitcher Corbin Burnes. [Blake] Snell likes San Francisco but would also be tough in Camden Yards,” Heyman wrote.

Snell was the 2023 NL Cy Young. And is expected to exercise an opt-out after the season to once again hit free agent after a year in San Francisco. He won another Cy Young in 2018 as a member of another Orioles division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Baltimore Orioles would likely have to pay Snell and Burnes deals worth over $30 million per season.

Also Read: Where do the Baltimore Orioles land on the latest MLB power rankings?