5 reasons why the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC this season

The NFL season kicks off in a month. After a season that started out with uncertainty turned into a success for one particular team. The Green Bay Packers. After starting the 2023 season 3-6 after nine games, they were able to rally and finish 9-8 and get into the playoffs. They upset the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round before falling to a familiar playoff foe, the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay is led by quarterback Jordan Love, who just became the highest-paid player in the NFL with a four year, $212 million contract. After the season they just had, it's natural to think this team can take the next step. Here, we give five reasons why they will win the NFC in 2024 and go to the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers upgraded the secondary

The Packers’ defense was top 10 against the pass defense a year ago despite inconsistent play from their safeties and linebackers. This offseason, general manager Brian Gutenkunst hit a home run in free agency and the draft. The team let go of former safety Darnell Savage and signed the most coveted defensive back in free agency, former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney. McKinney had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries last year. Additionally, Green Bay drafted linebacker Edgerrin Cooper out of the University of Texas in the second round and he was the first linebacker to come off the board. With their next pick (also in round two), safety Javon Bullard from Georgia landed in Green Bay. All three of these players fit right into the Packers new defensive system.

Hiring of Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator

Green Bay no longer has Joe Barry in charge of its defense. He was relieved of his duties after the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The defense had their moments but largely underachieved in his four-year tenure as defensive coordinator. His scheme and play calling just did not match what the players' strengths were. The type of players the Packers have, they specialize in man to man coverage and putting pressure on the quarterback. Barry's scheme was primarily zone coverage. It was a recipe for disaster. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley came from Boston College. His speciality is man to man coverage and establishing physicality at the line of scrimmage. It could be a perfect match between players and coach if everyone buys in.

Green Bay Packers offense clicking on all cylinders

Although quarterback Jordan Love’s season stats as a whole turned out really well. He threw 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and 4,159 yards, it was really the second half of the 2023 season is when the Packers found their footing. From Week 11 until the end of the season, he was on fire. Over the final eight regular season games, Love had 18 touchdowns to just one interception, which was the best touchdown to turnover ratio in the league over that stretch. Three of the young receivers had at least 550 yards. Dontavion Wicks had 39 receptions for 581 yards and four touchdowns. Romeo Doubs had 59 receptions, 674 yards and eight touchdowns, which tied for the most on the team. Lastly, Jayden Reed led the team in receptions and yards with 64 and 793 respectively. All three of these players are under 25, which leads to the next reason on the list.

Green Bay Packers youth movement

The Packers came into the 2023 season as the youngest team in the league by average age at 25. They made history by becoming not only the youngest team in NFL history to make the playoffs, but to win a playoff game when they upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. This past offseason, they got even younger to a degree. They only have one starter who is over the age of 30: linebacker Preston Smith. Everyone else is 28 or younger and here are some of the notables. Quarterback Jordan Love is 25, running back Josh Jacobs is 26, newly signed safety Xavier McKinney is 24. This young team is just getting started wreaking havoc.

Competition in the NFC is weaker than in the past

