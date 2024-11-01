5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10, including Ohio State

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Last week’s college football action saw one notable upset when No. 14 Texas A&M defeated No. 8 LSU, 38-23. This week features several compelling matchups, headlined by No. 4 Ohio State traveling to Happy Valley to face undefeated No. 3 Penn State in a crucial Big Ten showdown. What teams are on upset alert this week?

Penn State over Ohio State

Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State (6-1) at Penn State (7-0) Spread: Ohio State -3 The game of the week pits the Buckeyes against the Nittany Lions. Penn State comes in fresh off a bye week, while Ohio State narrowly defeated Nebraska, 21-17. Why the Week 10 upset? Under head coach Ryan Day, Ohio State has struggled against top-five teams, posting a 2-6 record. Penn State’s notoriously difficult home environment presents another significant challenge for the Buckeyes. Related: How to Watch Penn State Football in 2024

Illinois over Minnesota

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Minnesota (5-3) at Illinois (6-2) Spread: Minnesota -3 Minnesota enters this contest following a dominant 48-23 victory over Maryland. Illinois, meanwhile, suffered a 38-9 loss to top-ranked Oregon. Why the Week 10 upset? Illinois head coach Bret Bielema holds a perfect 10-0 career record against Minnesota, including three victories with the Fighting Illini. Related: How To Watch College Football Live in 2024

South Carolina over Texas A&M

Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina (4-3) at Texas A&M (7-1) Spread: Texas A&M -3 No. 10 Texas A&M, fresh off their upset of LSU, faces a well-rested South Carolina team coming off a bye week. The Aggies jumped four spots in the rankings after last week’s victory. Why the Week 10 upset? South Carolina’s defense excels at creating turnovers, ranking third in the SEC and 12th nationally with 16 takeaways. Their defensive prowess was on display in their recent 35-9 win over Oklahoma, where they forced two turnovers in the first five minutes. This defensive strength could challenge Texas A&M’s potent offense. Related: How To Watch Texas A&M Football in 2024

Washington over USC

Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

USC (4-4) at Washington (4-4) Spread: USC -2.5 Both teams are fighting for bowl eligibility. USC snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Rutgers last week, while Washington has dropped three of their last four games, including a loss to Indiana. Why the Week 10 upset? Washington boasts the nation’s second-longest home winning streak at 18 games. USC’s 1-3 road record suggests they may struggle in this hostile environment. Related: How To Watch USC Football in 2024

Vanderbilt over Auburn

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images