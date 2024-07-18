2024 Paris Olympics: 10 athletes making their return, including Simone Biles

Katie Ledecky first competed in the Olympics at age 15 and is back for a fourth time for the Paris Games. The seven-time gold medal winner is the top female swimmer in American history and one of the most popular Olympians of this century.

Ledecky and gymnast Simone Biles stand out above all the rest when it comes to American returners from the Tokyo Games in 2021. Biles is a four-time gold medalist and among the most accomplished women’s gymnasts in U.S. history.

You can flip the order if you prefer. The margin is that thin. But the gap is wide between these two and the rest of the returning Team USA Olympians.