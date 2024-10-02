Biggest winners and losers from opening day of 2024 MLB playoffs, including the Mets front office and Royals fans

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The 2024 MLB playoffs kicked off on Tuesday with a slew of intriguing Wild Card matchups in the American and National Leagues. However, in the various Game 1 clashes yesterday, the underdog road teams sent a major shot across the bow of their foes. Following Tuesday’s results, let’s look at the eight biggest winners and losers from the first day and night of the 2024 MLB playoffs.

Winner: Michael King, San Diego Padres

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Former Yankees prospect Michael King was nasty in Game 1 of the Padres series against the Braves. The New York native had struggled for much of his Pinstripes career but came into his own in San Diego this season. He continued that stellar play on Tuesday by striking out 12 Atlanta batters and giving up no runs in seven dominant innings. The Padres were the only home team to win on Tuesday thanks to King.

Loser: Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Corbin Burnes will be one of the biggest free agents available this winter. And he has boosted his value with another All-Star season in 2024. However, a strong showing in the postseason wouldn’t be bad either. And he was outstanding in Game 1 versus the Royals. He pitched eight outstanding innings. Giving up just five hits and one run to the Kansas City lineup. Unfortunately, it all was for naught as Cole Ragans and the Royals bullpen combined to shut out the Orioles. Limiting the powerful lineup to just five hits.

Winner: Kansas City Royals fans

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals fans are big winners after day one of the MLB playoffs. This has been a magical season for KC fans. The franchise that won 106 games just a year ago surprisingly reached the postseason this year. Then immediately scored an upset over, arguably, the best team in the Wild Card round. They may not win the series but this amazing season continues for Royals fans.

Loser: Joel Payamps, Milwaukee Brewers

Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

For the second straight day, the Mets were in another back-and-forth game that saw them come back from a deficit. After weathering a first-inning storm from Freddy Peralta, the New York order forced the starter out of the game after four, and in came Joel Payamps. It was downhill from there for the Brewers. The pitcher failed on a key defensive play that continued the Mets’ rally and gave up three of the five runs in the inning. New York never looked back. The veteran reliever has been good for Milwaukee but Tuesday was a day to forget for him.

Winner: New York Mets front office

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It is only year one in the tenure of New York Mets President David Stearns. And boy he is looking like the baseball savant that he was advertised to be when they hired him. In their 8-4 victory over his former team the Brewers, the biggest stars in the game were some of his budget additions. Luis Severino was good (six innings, 3 earned runs). And Jose Iglesias and Jesse Winker (another former Brewer) both had big hits in the victory. His reputation for making savvy under-the-radar decisions was on full display to start the MLB playoffs.

Loser: Atlanta Braves fans

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Atlanta Braves fans have been on a roller coaster ride the last two days. Their postseason hopes were put in dire straits after losing the first game in Monday’s Mets doubleheader. They bounced back and punched their ticket to the playoffs later that day. However, in Game 1 of their MLB playoffs matchup with the Padres they were punched in the mouth. With Chris Sale unavailable they had to lean heavily on their bullpen and the group did a decent jump. However, their lineup was shut down by Michael King. After being on a high on Monday night Braves fans were dropped back to reality yesterday.

Winner: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A stress reaction in his leg cost Fernando Tatis Jr. nearly half of his 2024 season. One can only wonder if he played the whole year could they be on a bye this week? Nevertheless, he made up for things with a big performance in Game 1 versus the Braves. He got on base twice, but his biggest impact was a two-run homer in the first that set the tone for the rest of the Padres win.

Loser: Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images