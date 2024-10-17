10 interesting Sidney Crosby facts after Penguins captain reaches 1,600-point milestone in NHL

Sidney Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history to reach the 1,600-point milestone when he had a first-period assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 14.
Crosby reached the milestone at 11:01 of the first period when he assisted on a power-play goal by Bryan Rust. The Penguins captain got off to a fast start in his quest to reach 1,700 points by assisting on longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin’s 500th NHL goal early in the third period, then scoring the game-winner at 1:38 of overtime.
At age 37, Crosby is no longer “Sid the Kid.” But the first player chosen in the 2005 NHL Draft is still among the best players in hockey – and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
Here are 10 fun facts about Crosby as he continues his climb through the NHL record books.
Related: 10 most recent NHL goalie goals after Filip Gustavsson joins list
Sidney Crosby is quick worker
Crosby is the 10th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 regular-season points, and he did it in 1,277 games, the fifth-fewest. It’s the first time this milestone has been reached by an NHL player since Jaromir Jagr, the most recent member of the 1,600-point club, did it on Oct. 6, 2011, his 1,274th game. The fastest to 1,600 points was Wayne Gretzky (667), followed by Penguins icon Mario Lemieux (812).
Sidney Crosby’s points breakdown
By far the majority of Crosby’s 1,602 points have come at even strength. He has just 11 shorthanded points (four goals, seven assists) and 563 on the power play (173 goals and 390 assists). That leaves 1,028 points (416 goals, 612 assists) at even strength.
Sidney Crosby chasing Joe Sakic for No. 9 on all-time list
With the 1,600-point mark in the rearview mirror, Crosby’s next target is the No. 9 slot on the NHL all-time points list, which currently belongs to Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic (1,641). Barring injuries, he should pass Sakic this season. Lemieux (1,723) is eighth, followed by Steve Yzerman (1,755) at No. 7.
Sid and Geno
It was appropriate that Crosby assisted on Malkin’s 500th goal – he was just returning the favor. Malkin had the lone assist when Sid reached the 500-goal mark by scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 15, 2022. Crosby had the only assist on Malkin’s milestone goal.
Sidney Crosby looks to go 20-for-20
Crosby and Gretzky are the only players in NHL history to average at least one point per game in 19 consecutive seasons (Gordie Howe is third with 17). With six points in five games this season, Crosby is off to a fast start in his quest to make it 20-for-20.
Sid and Ovi own overtime
Crosby’s overtime goal against the Sabres was the 21st of his career. That’s more than anyone except longtime rival Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, who has 26. They are the only players who’ve had 20 or more OT goals. Crosby’s career high in OT winners is three, set in 2017-18.
Sidney Crosby ready for next milestone, 600 goals
The OT winner against Buffalo was the 593rd goal of Crosby’s career, leaving him seven shy of becoming the 21st member of the 600-goal club. Another 30-goal season (he has 13) would move him past Jari Kurri (601), Dino Ciccarelli (608) and Bobby Hull (610) into 17th place on the League’s all-time list.
Sid and Connor
With 1,602 points in 1,277 regular-season games, Crosby has averaged 1.25 points per game, eighth on the all-time list among those who’ve played at least 200 games (Peter Stastny is seventh at 1.27). Not surprisingly, Gretzky (1.92) and Lemieux (1.88) are 1-2; Crosby is second among active players behind Connor McDavid (1.52).
Pulling even with The Great One
His latest game-winner was the 91st of Crosby’s career, pulling him even with Gretzky (in 210 fewer games). They are tied for 21st all-time with former Crosby teammate Mark Recchi, who played 375 more games than Sid. Crosby’s next GWG will move him into a six-way tie for 16th with Johnny Bucyk, Mark Messier, Mike Modano, Jeremy Roenick and former teammate Jeff Carter.
Sidney Crosby still going strong
Crosby has reached the 100-point mark six times, though he hasn’t done it since scoring exactly 100 points in 2018-19. But his only two 90+-point seasons have been his last two. Sid had 93 points (33 goals, 60 assists) in 2022-23 and followed that with 94 points (42 goals, 52 assists) in 2023-24. The 42 goals were the most he’d scored since firing home 44 in 2017-18; his career best is 51 in 2009-10.