10 interesting Sidney Crosby facts after Penguins captain reaches 1,600-point milestone in NHL

Sidney Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history to reach the 1,600-point milestone when he had a first-period assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 14.

Crosby reached the milestone at 11:01 of the first period when he assisted on a power-play goal by Bryan Rust. The Penguins captain got off to a fast start in his quest to reach 1,700 points by assisting on longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin’s 500th NHL goal early in the third period, then scoring the game-winner at 1:38 of overtime.

At age 37, Crosby is no longer “Sid the Kid.” But the first player chosen in the 2005 NHL Draft is still among the best players in hockey – and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Here are 10 fun facts about Crosby as he continues his climb through the NHL record books.

