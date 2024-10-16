10 most recent NHL goalie goals after Filip Gustavsson joins list

Fifteen goalies have scored 18 goals in NHL history. Of those, 11 were scored by goalie shooting the puck into the opposing net and seven were own-goals, where a goalie was credited for a goal as the last to touch the puck before a team accidentally put the puck into his own net.

Hockey Hall of Famer Billy Smith, who won four Stanley Cup championships with the New York Islanders, was the first goalie in League history credited with scoring a goal. He earned the distinction on Nov. 28, 1979, when the opposing Colorado Rockies scored an own goal.

The first goal scored on a shot by an NHL goalie occurred on Dec. 8, 1987 when Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers accomplished the feat against the Boston Bruins. Hextall scored two goalie goals in his career; he and Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils, who scored three, are the only goalies to score multiple goals.

Here are the 10 most recent goalies to score goals in the NHL.

Related: Top 5 NHL storylines for 2024-25 season

Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild – Oct. 16, 2024

Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Filip Gustavsson scored the first goalie goal in Minnesota Wild history by sailing a shot over everyone’s head and tucking it inside the post against the St, Louis Blues, with the net empty. The 26-year-old then skated to his bench to exchange high fives with teammates in typical goal scorer fashion.

Tristan Jarry – Pittsburgh Penguins – Nov. 30, 2023

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images