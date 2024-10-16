10 most recent NHL goalie goals after Filip Gustavsson joins list

Fifteen goalies have scored 18 goals in NHL history. Of those, 11 were scored by goalie shooting the puck into the opposing net and seven were own-goals, where a goalie was credited for a goal as the last to touch the puck before a team accidentally put the puck into his own net.
Hockey Hall of Famer Billy Smith, who won four Stanley Cup championships with the New York Islanders, was the first goalie in League history credited with scoring a goal. He earned the distinction on Nov. 28, 1979, when the opposing Colorado Rockies scored an own goal.
The first goal scored on a shot by an NHL goalie occurred on Dec. 8, 1987 when Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers accomplished the feat against the Boston Bruins. Hextall scored two goalie goals in his career; he and Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils, who scored three, are the only goalies to score multiple goals.
Here are the 10 most recent goalies to score goals in the NHL.
Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild – Oct. 16, 2024
Filip Gustavsson scored the first goalie goal in Minnesota Wild history by sailing a shot over everyone’s head and tucking it inside the post against the St, Louis Blues, with the net empty. The 26-year-old then skated to his bench to exchange high fives with teammates in typical goal scorer fashion.
Tristan Jarry – Pittsburgh Penguins – Nov. 30, 2023
Tristan Jarry iced a 4-2 win for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when he rifled a shot the length of the ice and into an empty net.
Linus Ullmark – Boston Bruins – Feb. 25, 2023
Linus Ullmark stepped out of his crease to handle a puck near the left-wing circle, when he quickly fired it down the ice, dead center into the middle of the vacant Vancouver Canucks net in a 3-1 Boston Bruins win.
Pekka Rinne – Nashville Predators – Jan. 9, 2020
Pekka Rinne may have had one of the longest goalie goals in NHL history. The 2017-18 Vezina Trophy winner went behind his net to collect a shoot-in, settled the puck and ended up scoring from behind his own goal line with a shot that landed and then bounced several times before finding the back of the Chicago Blackhawks net.
Mike Smith – Phoenix Coyotes – Oct. 19, 2013
Mike Smith scored his goalie goal with 0.1 seconds remaining in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He made a save and quickly leaned down and powered a shot from his blue crease the length of the ice to beat the clock.
Martin Brodeur – New Jersey Devils – March 21, 2013
Martin Brodeur was credited with his third, and final, goalie goal when Eric Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes knocked the puck into his own net in a 4-1 win for the New Jersey Devils. Brodeur also scored goalie goals on April 17, 1997 (shot on goal) against the Montreal Canadiens and Feb. 15, 2000 (own goal) against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Cam Ward – Carolina Hurricanes – Dec. 26, 2011
Cam Watrd was credited with a goalie goal in a 4-2 Carolina Hurricanes win over the New Jersey Devils when Ilya Kovalchuk accidentally put the puck in his own net.
Chris Mason – Nashville Predators – April 15, 2006
Another goalie who lands on this list because of some other player’s misfortune. Chris Mason was credited with a goal on an own goal by Phoenix Coyotes forward Geoff Sanderson in a 5-1 Nashville Predators victory.
Mika Noronen – Buffalo Sabres – Feb. 14, 2004
Mika Noronen played only 71 games in the NHL, but he’ll never forget this 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During a frenzied final minute, the Maple Leafs buzzed the Buffalo Sabres zone. After Noronen made one save, Toronto’s Robert Reichel tried to center the puck from behind the net, misfired on the pass and sent it the other way into his own goal.
Evgeni Nabokov – San Jose Sharks – March 10, 2002
Evgeni Nabokov was the first European-born goalie to score a goal in the NHL. And it was the first power-play goal scored by a goalie in League history. Nabokov iced a 7-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks by hitting the net with a shot from between his own circles.