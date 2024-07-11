10 Longest tennis matches ever played at Grand Slams, including Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal in 2012

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The game of tennis is unique in that it sometimes requires physical and mental exertion to be pushed to the max in marathon matches. A few of these matches have tested the boundaries of some of the best players in the game and took the sport to new levels. With that in mind, let’s look at 10 of the greatest marathon matches in Grand Slam history.

10. Björn Borg vs. John McEnroe – 1980 Wimbledon: 3 hours, 53 minutes

The men's singles final of 1980 Wimbledon was a memorable clash between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe. The match took 3 hours and 53 minutes of an excellent game and the great physical exertion of the players. Borg finally asserted himself in the fifth set winning 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7, 8–6, in what many have described as one of the all-time great tennis battles.

9. Guillermo Vilas vs. Björn Borg – 1978 French Open: 4 hours, 41 minutes

Some of the longest tennis matches of all time include the 1978 French Open final between Guillermo Vilas and Björn Borg. The match lasted for 4 hours and 41 minutes. Specialist in clay court, Borg won the match in five sets by 6–1, 6–1, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4. In fact, he got his fourth French Open title in a strenuous fight against Vilas who was an incredible opponent on clay surfaces in that period.

8. Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal – 2008 Wimbledon: 4 hours, 48 minutes

Another memorable match of tennis includes the two most prominent tennis players of this generation, who played in the final match at Wimbledon in 2008: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The match was 4 hours 48 minutes long, making it the then-longest Wimbledon final up to that time. Nadal won it in five sets 6–4, 6–4, 6–7, 6–7, 9–7. It proved to be an epic showdown between two of the world's best tennis players.

7. Andy Murray vs. Novak Djokovic – 2012 US Open: 4 hours, 54 minutes

Andy Murray defeated Novak Djokovic in the US Open final in 2012 in a very long match. It lasted 4 hours and 54 minutes. Murray defeated Djokovic to win the match and, as a result, his first Grand Slam championship title. Such a tough game showed the highest level of physical and psychological tension s of these two players.

6. Andy Roddick vs. Younes El Aynaoui – 2003 Australian Open: 4 hours, 59 minutes

Andy Roddick against Younes El Aynaoui in the 2003 Australian Open quarterfinal is one of the longest matches in history. It lasted 4 hours and 59 minutes. In the end, Roddick managed to beat El Aynaoui in five sets 4–6, 7–6, 4–6, 6–4, 21–19. Also, this match, at that time, set a record for the most games played in a fifth set at a Grand Slam.

5. Stan Wawrinka vs. Novak Djokovic – 2013 Australian Open: 5 hours, 2 minutes

A record-breaking 5 hours and 2 minutes Australian Open final match between Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic happened in 2013. The audience witnessed an extremely tense match with the final score of 1–6, 7–5, 6–4, 6–7, 12–10, which gave Djokovic the victory. It was a true testament to the fighting spirit of both players. They certainly brought out the best in each other in one of the most epic Australian Open finals of all time.

4. Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal – 2012 Australian Open: 5 hours, 53 minutes

The match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2012 Australian Open is considered one of the greatest tennis matches in history. It also holds the record for being the longest final of all the Grand Slam events. Taking 5 hours and 53 minutes, Djokovic defeated Nadal 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5), 7–5. In the end, the fatigue was such that during the trophy ceremony, the two players had to sit down.

3. Fabrice Santoro vs. Arnaud Clément – 2004 French Open: 6 hours, 33 minutes

In the longest French Open match, Fabrice Santoro defeated Arnaud Clément 6–4, 6–3, 6–7(5), 3–6, 16–14. Overall, it took 6 hours and 33 minutes and spread over two days. This first-round marathon showed how tough clay-court tennis is on the body and the mind. The match which included many long exchanges and a tense fifth set concluded with Santoro falling to the ground.

2. Kevin Anderson vs. John Isner – 2018 Wimbledon: 6 hours, 36 minutes

The longest Wimbledon semifinal match of all time had Kevin Anderson coming out on top against John Isner. All in all, it was a 6-hour and 36-minute long match with a 7–6(6), 6–7(5), 6–7(9), 6–4, 26–24 win. This battle of the Titans showed great endurance and determination from the players. Anderson won after a tough fifth set that included a 50-game face-off.

1. John Isner vs. Nicolas Mahut – 2010 Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes

