While there are still a few months to go before the 2024-25 NHL season starts on Oct. 5, the bulk of the offseason moves are already behind us. Sounds like a perfect time for a new NHL top-10 list! Here are the top 10 best moves of the 2024 NHL offseason. Trades, free agent signings, RFA extensions — it's all on the table, just so long as it happened once the regular season ended. Moves are ranked primarily on the value of the contract/trade with some consideration towards team fit and status as a contender.

Honorable Mention: Victor Arvidsson signs with Oilers (2-years, $4 million AAV)

The Edmonton Oilers picked up a division rival on a team-friendly deal, luring Victor Arvidsson away from the Los Angeles Kings on a 2-year, $4 million AAV deal. It’s great value for a reliable 20-plus goal scorer, especially considering some of the expensive contracts mid-level wingers got on the open market, but Arvidsson’s injury history keeps him out of the Top 10 list. The 31-year-old played only 18 games last season. If he stays healthy, it’s a great pickup for Edmonton, but that’s not exactly something they can bank on.

10. Hurricanes extend Jalen Chatfield (3 years, $3 million AAV)

Jalen Chatfield has quickly emerged as one of the Carolina Hurricanes’ most talented defensive defensemen, recording a plus-38 rating over the past two seasons and taking on a larger role this postseason. The Hurricanes wisely locked him up to a 3-year, $9 million extension weeks before he could become an unrestricted free agent, ensuring that a vital piece of their blue line remains amid the losses of Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei in free agency. At a $3 million annual cap hit, it’s very fair value for someone who’s likely their second-best defender behind Jaccob Slavin.

9. Jonathan Drouin re-ups with Avalanche (1-year, $1.25 million)

Jonathan Drouin revitalized his career with the Colorado Avalanche last season, posting an NHL career-high 56 points in his age-28 season, playing 79 games, his most since 2018-19. He was a fixture on the wing of Colorado’s top line alongside Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon, the latter of whom praised Drouin this offseason, calling him “my favorite teammate I’ve ever had.” It’s not a bad idea to appease your Hart Trophy-winning superstar and the Avalanche did so on a very team-friendly 1-year, $1.25 million contract.

8. Alex Carrier stays in Nashville (3-years, $3.75 million AAV)

The Nashville Predators gave out a lot of hefty contracts this offseason, but this wasn’t one of them. Alexandre Carrier was named to the All-Rookie Team two seasons ago as a 25-year-old and continues to progress as a talented two-way defenseman. Hitting free agency after his age-27 season, Nashville was able to secure another three years without having to empty the bank. His $3.75 million AAV will be an absolute steal if Carrier continues to progress on a Predators team that looks ready to make the jump to Stanley Cup contender.

7. Capitals sign Matt Roy (6-years, $5.75 million AAV)

Matt Roy was a crucial part of a Los Angeles Kings team that held opponents to 2.56 goals per game, the third-lowest mark in the NHL. The Kings elected to let Roy walk in free agency and he found a home with the Washington Capitals, signing for six years at $5.75 million AAV. He grades out as one of the strongest defensive-defensemen in the entire NHL, and while his contract might not be cheap, it’ll be an underpay if he continues to play at an elite level, which isn’t unreasonable as he enters his age-29 season.

6. Senators trade for Linus Ullmark

The Ottawa Senators have been searching for an answer in net since Craig Anderson departed after the 2019 season. It seems they may have found it after sending Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and a first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for goalie Linus Ullmark. Just one year removed from a Vezina-winning 2022-23 season when he led the NHL with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage, Ullmark’s ceiling is a top-five goaltender in the entire League, though the Senators don’t play defense like the Bruins do. He was solid again this season, posting a 2.57 GAA and .915 save percentage, but was outshined by Jeremy Swayman. Ottawa should now contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Ullmark in net, though he can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

5. Dallas keeps Matt Duchene (1-year, $3 million)

Matt Duchene is entering his age-34 season, but the 15-year NHL veteran continues to produce. After he was bought out by the Predators last summer, Duchene joined the Dallas Stars on a 1-year, $3 million contract and enjoyed a bounce-back year, finishing fifth on the team with 25 goals and 65 points. Now he signs an identical deal to stay for another season. Juxtaposed with what comparable-scoring wingers like Tyler Toffoli and Teuvo Terravainen got in free agency this offseason, this is a steal for Dallas at $3 million AAV and a necessary reunion after Joe Pavelski announced his retirement.

4. Devils trade for Jacob Markstrom

If the New Jersey Devils needed to do one thing this offseason, it was to upgrade the goalie position. That’s what general manager Tom Fitzgerald did, acquiring Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames for Kevin Bahl and a top-10 protected first-round pick. That package is a win for the Devils, particularly with Calgary retaining salary — Markstrom only hits the books at $4.1 million AAV for the next two seasons, roughly 4.7 percent of the cap. He’ll be 35 next season so his top-five Vezina years may be behind him, but he’s a clear and needed upgrade for a Devils team that finished fifth-worst in GAA and save percentage.

3. Oilers bring back Mattias Janmark (3-years, $1.45 million AAV)

One of the biggest surprises of the Oilers’ playoff run was Mattias Janmark, who scored two goals in the Stanley Cup Final and was a force throughout the postseason. It was performances from players like Janmark that elevated Edmonton’s depth to that of a true Cup contender. He returns on a 3-year, $1.45 million AAV contract, allowing the Oilers to keep a crucial role player without overpaying for someone in their bottom six. Edmonton entered the offseason with just over $10 million in cap space but was able to make the most of it as they look to be even deeper than they were last season

2. Carolina gets good value with Sean Walker, Shayne Gostisbehere (5-years, $3.6 million AAV / 3-years, $3.2 million AAV)

The Carolina Hurricanes may have lost two of their top defensemen (Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei) in free agency, but they’re not exactly hurting on the blue line after signing Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere to replace them. With Pesce (6 years, $5.5 million AAV) and Skjei (7 years, $7 million AAV) drawing expensive deals, the Hurricanes found two quality Top-4 defensemen well below the market price. Once again, they will enter the season with one of the deepest blue lines in the NHL thanks to the addition of a pair of talented D-men at a bargain price.

1. Sam Reinhart stays with Stanley Cup champs (8-years, $8.6 million AAV)

