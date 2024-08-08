MLB insider reveals 3 top contenders for Chicago White Sox manager opening, former Sox star also angling for job

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With the Chicago White Sox now looking for a new manager, three names have emerged as likely contenders. However, a former White Sox star is also interested in the job.

Chicago is not just the worst team in the American League Central, they are rock bottom overall in the latest MLB standings. Not only that, the team is also on pace to have the worst win-loss record in MLB history. That is why it was unsurprising when the organization decided to fire manager Pedro Grifol on Thursday.

Related: Latest Chicago White Sox rumors name early favorite to become manager in 2025

Now the franchise will begin its search to find the person who can help bring the team back to being a consistently competitive team for the first time in nearly 20 years. There are sure to be many names linked to the Chicago White Sox manager job, but MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi offered up three that are likely to be in the running.

“3 potential White Sox candidates: Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, whose contract expires this year. Mets bench coach John Gibbons, who was Chris Getz’s final MLB manager. Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter, a strong communicator, and University of Michigan baseball alum, “Morosi wrote on X.

AJ Pierzynski interested in Chicago White Sox manager job

Grifol’s firing was expected for some time. That is why in recent weeks some White Sox fans have speculated that former star and popular podcast AJ Pierzynski should be a candidate for the job. The idea isn’t completely outlandish, since the Los Angeles Lakers made NBA veteran JJ Redick their new head coach in June after a run as a podcaster and analyst for ESPN.

On an edition of his “Foul Territory” podcast following the news, Pierzynski weighed in on Grifol’s firing and did little to quiet the speculation on his candidacy for the position.

“It’s not a happy day if you’re a White Sox fan. A lot of people are celebrating that he’s gone but what’s next? Who’s next? I know they hired Grady Sizemore as their interim guy but is he the answer? I hope they find the right guy and a guy who’s willing to rebuild the organization from the ground up.

“… As a White Sox fan, I hope they get the decision right. And oh yeah, by the way, my phone works. I take phone calls. I would love to figure out how to fix them … I’ve asked Jerry Reinsdorf many times to let me help out this organization.”

Pierzynski played eight seasons in Chicago and was a part of their streak-ending World Series win in 2005.

Related: Watch time and channel for the next Chicago White Sox game