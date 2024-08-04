Latest Chicago White Sox rumors name early favorite to become manager in 2025

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the worst MLB teams in the Modern Era this season under manager Pedro Grifol. Amid MLB rumors suggesting Grifol could be on the way out before the regular season ends, there’s reportedly an early favorite to become the White Sox manager in 2025.

Many around the industry have expected Grifol to be fired even before entering MLB games today. Not only does Chicago have the worst record in baseball, but its run differential (-241) is nearly 70 runs worse than the Colorado Rockies and only three MLB teams have a -100 run differential this season.

Pedro Grifol record (Baseball Reference): 88-187 (.320) as Chicago White Sox manager

Grifol, hired in 2023 to replace Tony La Russa, has been a disaster as the White Sox manager. While the front office has provided him with arguably the worst roster in baseball, Chicago’s clubhouse has also dealt with a myriad of issues. As a result, with young players expected to take up a majority of the roster spots in the years to come, change is looming.

It’s viewed as only a matter of time until Grifol is fired, with the decision coming as soon as next week or at the end of the regular season. As for who takes over in Chicago next season, there’s already a leading candidate.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Miami Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker is the current favorite to become the White Sox manager next season.

Schumaker, whose contract expires this offseason, will be in demand. In his first season as a manager, Miami made the playoffs with an 84-78 record. While the team hasn’t fared well this year, Schumaker has still exceeded expectations with a rebuilding club that has also dealt with massive injuries to its starting rotation.

The problem for the White Sox is that they won’t be the only club pursuing Schumaker. Considering Chicago intends to trade Garrett Crochet and could deal All-Star outfielder Luis Robert this offseason, that makes this an even bigger multi-season rebuild and that may push Schumaker to take a job with a more competitive club.

In the likely event Schumaker receives offers from better teams, Chicago will either have to take its chance on an up-and-coming manager who it can afford to give multiple seasons to learn on the job or it will have to take a chance on another former skipper who has previously been fired.