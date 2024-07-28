Surprise former All-Star reportedly could become Chicago White Sox manager in 2025

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

There are numerous Chicago White Sox rumors leading up to the MLB trade deadline, shedding light on decisions the team will make in a matter of hours. However, there are also MLB rumors about Chicago’s future and who will be leading this club next season.

It’s no secret that things haven’t worked out with White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. Hired to replace Tony La Russa, the club has only gotten worse. After posting a 61-101 record last season with a .378 winning percentage, Chicago has been one of the worst baseball teams in the Modern Era this season.

Pedro Grifol record: 88-181 (.327 winning percentage)

Change is inevitable in Chicago with a new manager expected to be hired this winter. While there aren’t a ton of well-known MLB managerial candidates, there is reportedly one name to keep an eye on this winter.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that former All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski has emerged as a serious candidate to replace Grifol as the White Sox manager next season.

Pierzynski, age 47, played for the White Sox from 2005-’12. During that eight-year run, he earned one All-Star selection and posted a .742 OPS in over 1,000 games played.

A.J. Pierzynski stats (Chicago White Sox): .279/.318/.424, 118 home runs, 460 RBI, .742 OPS

Since his retirement, Pierzynski has been a regular in sports media as an MLB analyst. Considering his ties to the White Sox organization and the success other former catchers have had as managers, it makes sense why he would be on Chicago’s radar. However, it would be a gamble given his lack of coaching experience.