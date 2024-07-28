MLB trade rumors reveal All-Star bat Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros pursuing

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline is hours away and a few All-Star players have already been dealt, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. With the race in the American League heating up, the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are all being linked to the same All-Star in MLB trade rumors.

It’s no surprise that AL West contenders have some holes to fill. Houston was one of the worst teams in baseball until June, while Seattle blew a 10-game lead in the division. As for Texas, it is still climbing its way back toward a winning record and still won’t be there at the MLB trade deadline.

While all three teams have struggled, they are all buyers. Seattle swung a deal for Tampa Bay Rays’ All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena. Meanwhile, Texas and Houston have been linked to a variety of contributors in MLB trade rumors. Now just hours out from the deadline passing, the AL West rivals could be facing off in a bidding war for an All-Star bat.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com the Rays are prepared to listen on trade offers for All-Star first baseman Yandy Diaz. With the veteran slugger available, the Astros, Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates are viewed as likely landing spots.

Meanwhile, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Rangers are also interested in Diaz. It’s currently unclear how extensive of trade talks Tampa Bay has had with other clubs regarding Diaz. A deal is more likely, though, after the Rays traded multiple starting pitchers away.

Yandy Diaz stats (ESPN): .272/.327/.400, .727 OPS< 8 home runs, 47 RBI, 21 doubles in 390 at-bats

Diaz, age 32, earned his first All-Star Game selection last year and finished as the American League’s batting champion. While he hasn’t replicated his batting average from last season, the right-handed hitter does have a batting average over .300 this summer. Plus, he sports a .839 OPS over the last three seasons.

Under contract through 2026, with a $10 million salary next year and a $12 million club option for 2026, Diaz’s contract makes him even more valuable. If he is traded, Tampa Bay will be landing multiple top prospects in the deal.