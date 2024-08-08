New York Yankees insider reveals surprisingly low bar Aaron Boone must reach in October to save his job

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A surprising new report on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals the surprisingly low bar the skipper must reach to get a new contract in the offseason.

There is a lot of pressure on Yankees manager Aaron Boone. After six years on the job, he entered 2024 as a lame-duck skipper performing for a new contract. The reason why Boone was not given a new deal this past offseason was because he was coming off a year where he failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the role.

Boone has been good as a manager. He has led the team to two division titles, five playoff appearances, reached the ALCS twice, and has nearly 200 more wins than losses as the New York manager. However, expectations are always sky-high in the Bronx and the franchise has not won a World Series since 2009. Despite always having one of the highest payrolls in baseball.

That is why many believe Boone must reach the American League Championship Series again to secure a new contract and return to New York next season. However, during a Thursday live stream on Bleacher Report, veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman made it seem like the bar Boone must reach is far lower.

Aaron Boone record (Yankees): 577-408

Aaron Boone has to win a round in playoffs to keep New York Yankees job?

“I like Aaron Boone. He’s a terrific guy. His winning percentage is incredible,” Heyman began by saying. “I would say at this point, I think they have to get in the playoffs first of all. And it appears he’s straightened things out. And they need to win at least a round.

“I think he’s beloved by Hal Steinbrenner, the owner. I think he’s beloved by the general manager Brian Cashman and I think they desperately want to keep him around. But if they are knocked out in the first round it’s going to be pretty tough.”

Winning a round is something Boone’s teams have done four times previously. So it is surprising that doing so again after missing the postseason in 2023 is all he would likely need to do to keep his job. The Yankees have a strong roster in 2024 that includes the reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole and AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

