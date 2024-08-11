NFL insider reveals emerging Las Vegas Raiders star who could leave the team in 2025

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best defenses in football in the second half of the 2023 NFL season, in large part because of some outstanding talent on the defensive line. Unfortunately for Raider Nation, it appears a fan-favorite might be spending his last season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders defense will carry this team as far as it can go in 2024. Maxx Crosby is already one of the best defensive linemen in football and a bonafide Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Las Vegas provided him with more help this offseason, signing standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

There’s also excitement coming from Raiders training camp regarding Tyree Wilson. A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Wilson didn’t see the field much as a rookie because of injuries and a need for development. He is viewed as an eventual breakout candidate in Las Vegas, but it’s the player getting reps ahead of him who might be heading into his farewell season with the team.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Raiders’ edge rusher Malcolm Koonce might be one of the “sneaky” NFL free agents in 2025 who lands a much larger contract than fans expect. Las Vegas plans to make Koonce a featured part of its defense this season, but the front office also seems to acknowledge it will be “hard to keep him” from NFL free agency and he could leave.

Malcolm Koonce stats (Pro Football Reference): 17 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 8 sacks in 17 games played last season

Koonce, entering his age-26 season, entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Taken 79th overall out of Buffalo, the 6-foot-3 edge rusher rarely saw the field in his first two NFL seasons. After totaling just 116 defensive snaps in his first two years, Koonce played 500 snaps on the Raiders defense in 2023.

Malcolm Koonce contract (Spotrac): $1.341 million salary in 2024, 2025 NFL free agent

Fowler makes a strong point regarding Koonce’s earning potential in NFL free agency. Bryce Huff broke out last season with the New York Jets, recording 10 sacks in a contract year. As soon as he hit the open market, the Eagles signed the 25-year-old edge rusher to a three-year contract worth $51.1 million.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has already invested a lot of money into its defense. Crosby and Christian Wilkins are two of the highest-paid NFL players and their cap hits will keep climbing. The Raiders front office might also need to save its money to spend on defensive backs and a quarterback, increasing the likelihood of Koonce leaving in NFL free agency.

