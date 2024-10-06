NFL insider details how Davante Adams ‘blindsided’ Las Vegas Raiders by quitting on team after Week 4

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Sunday, a top NFL insider pulled back the curtain on the stunning and sudden falling out between the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams.

Davante Adams’ future has dominated the headlines in Las Vegas sports. And has been a topic of conversation around the league. The gifted receiver had been linked to trade rumors since last year. However, all indications were that the Raiders had no interest in moving the player they gave up premium draft assets for in a blockbuster trade two years ago.

Yet, following their victory in Week 4, rumors suddenly spread that the organization was willing to talk a deal with interested teams. Then came word that Adams requested a trade from the team. It was a stunning turn of events with several weeks to go before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

The assumption by many was the Raiders figured a move now might fetch them a better return. And the receiver was unhappy with the reports so he responded with an official trade request. Well, ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer shed new light on the situation. And it seems Adams, blindsided the organization by looking for an exit following their win last week.

Las Vegas Raiders seemingly had no intention of trading Davante Adams after Week 4

“They think everything is fine. And on Monday he reaches out to Antonio Pierce and says, ‘I want to come up and meet with you.’ [Pierce] thought it was about his hamstring. He comes up there and says, ‘I want out. I’m done. I don’t want to finish my career like this.’ He completely blindsided them,” Glazer said on the NFL on Fox pregame show.

This explains why head coach Antonio Pierce liked a post on X last week about Adams’ days in Las Vegas being numbered. But it’s still surprising. Since Adams seemed to take on a locker-room leadership role this year. And defended his coach’s controversial comments after Week 3 of fellow teammates making “business decisions” in a loss to the Panthers.

The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are the favorites in the Davante Adams trade sweepstakes. The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly looking for a second-round pick in a potential deal for the six-time Pro Bowler.

