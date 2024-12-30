Las Vegas Raiders are showing progress, but is it enough for Antonio Pierce to retain his job?

During the NFL owner’s meetings weeks ago, Mark Davis declined to publicly assess head coach Antonio Pierce, noting that he wanted to see the Las Vegas Raiders “progress” in the final weeks of the season.

“I’m very disappointed, obviously,” Davis said. “I want to see progress… There’s no excuses… You have to go through the season and then we’ll re-evaluate. Right now, I’m not in that position of evaluating anything going forward.”

Well, the Raiders have won back-to-back games, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. Last week, they knocked off the Saints 25-10, finishing with their highest point total since their 26-23 Week 2 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

You can make the case that the Raiders played their most complete game of the season last Sunday. But is that enough for Pierce to retain his job?

Antonio Pierce’s short-term future remains unsettled

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Raiders haven’t made a firm decision on Pierce’s future, and wins could work in his favor.

“Despite the celebratory scene in the locker room following a Week 16 win over the Jaguars, the belief in league circles continues to be that Antonio Pierce’s future as the Raiders’ head coach is in serious doubt,” Rapoport noted.

“Owner Mark Davis’ public comments at the December League Meeting suggested he’ll wait to evaluate until after the season ends. And perhaps, if the team has another stirring win like Sunday’s, Davis could ride the wave of positivity. Nothing has been finalized.”

Based on whom you ask, one may describe the Las Vegas Raiders’ victory over the Saints as a “stirring win.” Regardless, Las Vegas’ back-to-back triumphs could only help Pierce build his case for Davis and franchise minority stakeholder Tom Brady to keep him around for another full term.

At the very least, the Raiders haven’t given up on Pierce as he coaches to keep his job, and an owner like Davis may strongly value that aspect of the team under the current coaching staff.

Low quality of victories

On the flip side, the Raiders beat two teams that are also currently top 10 in the draft order. Teams can only play the opponent on the schedule. But when Davis weighs these wins, he should be careful about overvaluing them.

If Davis and Brady want the Raiders to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC, they shouldn’t use wins over the Jaguars and Saints, two bottom-tier teams that are playing with backup quarterbacks, as a barometer for future success.

Assuming the Raiders’ standard is excellence, these recent wins fall short of the bar when considering the big picture.

Do these victories give you the confidence that this team can turn their division battles with the Chiefs into a true rivalry? Does beating two teams with a combined record of 9-23 show strong signs of promise for 2025 and beyond? Do the last couple of weeks make up for a 10-game losing streak and the blunders that came along with it?

In the standings, all wins look the same, but we all know they also need context. It’s how we separate the contenders from the pretenders and see through false hope. The Raiders need another quality victory to give Pierce’s 2024 resume a significant boost heading into the offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 matchup with Chargers could be crucial for Pierce

Last year, the Raiders’ Christmas Day victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead likely helped Pierce earn the full-time job. This week’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers could serve a similar purpose. The Chargers have already clinched a playoff spot but may push to move up in seeding.

If the Raiders beat the Chargers (with their starters), Pierce’s squad would finish the season on a three-game winning streak. And cap it off with a quality victory over a playoff-caliber opponent. While some believe the Raiders should relieve Pierce of his duties regardless of what happens on Sunday, Davis may feel differently.

Remember, Davis has been jovial with players and coaches following the last two wins. He may be influenced by a solid finish to the season, especially if his team knocks off a formidable squad in a home season finale.

Pierce may be coaching in the most important game of his pro career Sunday afternoon. If his players take the field at Allegiant Stadium and pull out a win, Davis may not be able to ignore the positive swing and the postgame energy in the locker room.

