Superstar Las Vegas Raiders defender undergoes possible season-ending surgery

The Las Vegas Raiders are still working through the Davante Adams trade situation, and they won’t have the three-time All-Pro receiver on the field in Week 6 either. This puts the 2-3 Raiders at a disadvantage as they get ready to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Now, another one of the Raiders’ biggest stars won’t be available on Sunday either, but this one isn’t due to any pending trade negotiations.

In last Sunday’s 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos, star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins recorded five tackles (2 TFL) and a sack. But he had to leave the game early after suffering a foot injury.

On Tuesday, we learned the severity of the star Las Vegas Raiders defender.

According to Ian Rapoport, Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture in his foot in Sunday’s loss. He has already undergone foot surgery but is out indefinitely.

Christian Wilkins stats: 17 tackles (2 TFL), two sacks

Jones fractures vary in recovery times, but he’s likely looking at missing a significant chunk, if not the rest of the Raiders’ season. For now, the Raiders will have to soldier on without their $110 million man for the foreseeable future.

Christian Wilkins contract: Four years, $110 million, $33.8M cap hit in 2025

