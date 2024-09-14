Justin Fields reportedly could have a 3-game window to hold on to Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB job

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A new report suggests that Justin Fields might have a three-game window to rest the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback job away from Russell Wilson.

While it wasn’t necessarily pretty and the Steelers offense didn’t load up the NFL stats sheet in Week 1, the unit helped get the team a victory. One man who played a key role in their 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons was Justin Fields.

Also Read: Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers land on our Week 2 NFL offense rankings?

His strong performance late in the game to ice the victory only added to the belief of some that he deserves to hold on to the Steelers starting QB spot going forward. However, it seems like the organization wants to give Wilson a chance to start once he is healed up from a calf injury. However, that may not be any time soon.

After missing the team’s game in Week 1, it looks like the future Hall-of-Famer could be sidelined for at least two more games. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, sources claim Wilson will miss this week’s game in Denver and their Week 3 clash against the Chargers. That could open a unique window for Fields to win the starting job.

Justin Fields stats (Week 1): 213 total yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 91.9 passer rating

Before Dulac’s report, Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer suggested that “if this [injury] continues to linger and Justin Fields snowballs into this great performer they are not going to pull him.” Palmer seemed confident that Wilson would get a chance to keep the job he was given at the end of the preseason. Since the Steelers aren’t known for taking roles away from key players due to injury.

However, that also was before it looked like the former Seahawks star would miss at least three games. Dulac also suggested the public push could grow as loud as ever to make Fields the permanent starter based on how things go over the next three weeks.

“By that time, especially if the Steelers are 3-0 with Fields as their quarterback, the gossip, conjecture, and narrative will increase to royal-tabloid measures.”

The Steelers are a franchise that prefers to avoid media-driven drama and have clear directions and answers. If Fields wants the Steelers QB job permanently, getting the team to 3-0 without any bad games could get that done.

Also Read: Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Russell Wilson before he plays a game?