College football legend Johnny Manziel predicts 12 teams in CFB Playoff, including Miami, Oregon, and one shocking program

Credit: troy taormina-usa today sports

While he may not have succeeded in the NFL, Johnny Manziel knows college football. And the Texas A&M legend recently outlined which 12 teams he expects to compete in this year’s expanded playoffs.

Despite only playing two seasons in College Station, Johnny Manziel made a massive impact on college sports. The quarterback was a dual threat and ran for a whopping 1,410 yards in his first season as a starter for the Aggies. However, what made him truly special was a brash and charismatic style that was like a college version of NFL legend Aaron Rodgers.

Also Read: Notre Dame game today – Week 2 details including game time and channel

Unfortunately, after being a first-round pick in 2014, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner washed out of the NFL in just two seasons. In the time since he has gotten his off-the-field life together and has embedded himself back in the world of college football. That is why he recently sat down with Action Network and made some big predictions for the 2024 season.

The most notable picks he made were not just for who will be in the National Championship game in January, but for the 12 teams that will battle to reach that game in the first season of the expanded playoff format. And while there were several teams fans would expect, Manziel offered up a very surprising pick for the 12th and final team to earn a spot.

Johnny Manziel stats (College): 7,820 passing yards, 2,169 rushing yards, 93 total touchdowns,22 interceptions, 164.1 passer ratings

Credit: matthew emmons-usa today sports

“Number 1, I have Georgia out of the SEC. I believe they will be the SEC champion,” Manziel started by saying.”Two, I have Ohio State. I think they will be victorious in the Big Ten and will go into the two-slot. Number three, I like the University of Miami. Number four, the Big 12 champion I have Utah.

“And then from there, I have quite a few SEC teams here. But at number five, Texas, as hard as it is for me to say. Number six, Oregon. Seven, Alabama. Number eight, another SEC team, Ole Miss,” he added. “Nine, Notre Dame. Number 10, I have a Clemson. eleven, I have my fighting Texas Aggies sneaking in.

“Number 12, a little bit of a sleeper, but a team I think will play really well this year. And that is Liberty.”

Liberty has been a solid team in recent years. And took a big step forward in 2023 when they went 13-1, won the Conference USA championship, and finished the year ranked 25th in the nation. It is a bold pick but Johnny Manziel will look like a college football genius if they end up in the CFB playoff.

When it comes to the championship game, the former A&M star believes it will be a battle between Oregon and Georgia.

Also Read: Alabama game today – Week 2 details including game time and channel