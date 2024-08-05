Alabama game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide football and basketball schedule

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is there an Alabama game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Crimson will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Alabama football schedule, as well as upcoming games in Alabama men’s and women’s college basketball.

Also Read: Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player dies after tragic car accident at 19 years old

Alabama game today

When is the next Alabama game? Saturday, August 31 Who are they playing? Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Where is Alabama playing? Bryant-Denny Stadium What time does the Alabama game start? 6:00 PM ET What channel is the Alabama game on? ESPN Where can we stream the Alabama game? FuboTV/Hulu + Live TV

Is there an Alabama game today?

There is no Alabama game today. The school’s next football or basketball game is on Saturday, August 31 against Western Kentucky.

What time is the Alabama game today?

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s next game will kickoff at 6 PM ET.

Also Read: How To Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football in 2024

What channel is the Alabama game on?

Many Alabama games can be found on SEC Network, however their name football game will air exclusively on ESPN.

What is the Alabama Crimson Tide’s record?

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Alabama football team finished the 2023 season with a record of 12-2. In basketball, the Alabama men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 24-12-1. While the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 24-10.

Also Read: Highest-paid college football coaches 2024 – Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney lead top CFB salaries

Alabama ended the 2023 season ranked fifth in the final AP college football rankings.

What number is Alabama basketball team ranked?

The Alabama men’s basketball program ended the 2023-24 regular season ranked 18th in our college basketball rankings. The Crimson Tide women’s basketball team did not land our women’s college basketball rankings to end the regular season.

Where do the Alabama Crimson Tide play?

The Alabama football team plays its games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The basketball squads compete at Coleman Coliseum. Both are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What time do gates open for the Alabama game today?

Football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for Alabama basketball games at Coleman Coliseum often open 45 minutes before tip-off.

Also Read: How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Alabama football schedule. Several times and channel are subject to change.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 31 Western Kentucy 6:00 PM ESPN September 7 USF 6:00 PM ESPN September 14 @ Wisconsin 11:00 AM FOX September 28 Georgia 6:30 PM ABC October 5 @Vanderbilt FLEX GAME TBD October 12 South Carolina 11 AM TBD October 19 @ Tennessee FLEX GAME TBD October 26 Missouri FLEX GAME TBD November 9 @ LSU FLEX GAME TBD November 16 Mercer 1:00 PM ESPN+/SEC Network+ November 23 @ Oklahoma FLEX GAME TBD November 30 Auburn FLEX GAME TBD

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks – Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, and Shedeur Sanders, who’s No. 1?

Alabama men’s basketball schedule

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Alabama men’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

Date Opponent November 6 Alabama 105, Morehead State 73 November 10 Alabama 102, Indiana State 80 November 14 Alabama 102, South Alabama 46 November 17 Alabama 98, Mercer 67 November 24 Ohio State 92, Alabama 81 November 25 Alabama 99, Oregon 91 November 28 Clemson 85, Alabama 77 December 4 Alabama 89, Arkansas State 65 December 9 Purdue 92, Alabama 86 December 16 Creighton 85, Alabama 82 December 20 Arizona 87, Alabama 74 December 23 Alabama 111, Eastern Kentucky 67 December 30 Alabama 101, Liberty 56 January 6 Alabama 78, Vadnerbilt 75 January 9 Alabama 74, South Carolina 47 January 13 Alabama 82, Mississippi State 74 January 16 Alabama 93, Missouri 75 January 20 Tenessee 91, Alabama 71 January 24 Alabama 79, Auburn 75 January 27 Alabama 109, LSU 88 January 31 Alabama 85, Goergia 76 February 3 Alabama 99, Mississippi State 67 February 7 Auburn 81, Alabama 99 February 10 Alabama 109, LSU 92 February 17 Alabama 100, Texas A&M 75 February 21 Alabama 98, Florida 93 February 24 Kentucky 117, Alabama 95 February 28 Alabama 103, Ole Miss 88 March 2 Tennessee 81, Alabama 74 March 5 Florida 105, Alabama 87 March 9 Alabama 92, Arkansas 88 March 15 Florida 102, Alabama 88 March 22 Alabama 109, Charleston 96 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61 (NCAA Tournament) March 28 Alabama 89, North Carolina 87 (NCAA Tournament) March 30 Alabama 89, Clemson 82 (NCAA Tournament) April 6 UConn 86, Alabama 72 (NCAA Tournament)

Alabama women’s basketball schedule

The 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

Date Opponent November 6 Alabama 93, Alabama 39 November 10 Alabama 79, Winthrop 50 November 12 Alabama 85, Morehead State 44 November 16 Alabama 70, South Florida 41 November 19 Alabama 63, Little Rock 39 November 24 Alabama 78, Louisville 73 November 25 Alabama 72, Liberty 47 November 26 Syracuse 79, Alabama 73 November 30 Alabama 88, Coastal Carolina 46 December 6 Alabama 74, Stephen F. Austin 69 December 9 Alabama 69, Samford 39 December 17 Alabama 70, UL Monroe 54 December 20 Alabama 99, Jacksonville 61 December 31 Alabama 91, Mississippi Valley State 26 January 4 Ole Miss 55, Alabama 44 January 7 Alabama 79, Missouri 64 January 11 Alabama 81, Georgia 63 January 14 Arkansas 77, Alabama 59 January 18 LSU 78, Alabama 58 January 21 Auburn 78, Alabama 65 January 28 Alabama 91, Kentucky 74 February 1 Alabama 86, Arkansas 70 February 5 Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 66 February 8 Alabama 72, Tennessee 56 February 11 LSU 85, Alabama 66 February 18 Alabama 67, Auburn 61 February 22 South Carolina 72, Auburn 44 February 25 Alabama 87, Mississippi State 75 Feburary 29 Alabama 76, Florida 73 March 3 Alabama 78, Texas A&M 71 March 8 Tennessee 83, Alabama 61 March 22 Alabama 82, Florida State 74 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 Texas 65, Alabama 54 (NCAA Tournament)

What is the meaning of the Crimson Tide?

The university earned their iconic nickname after a iron rich soil during a muddy game against Auburn in 1907 stained the football team’s white jerseys. An editor for a local newspaper described the team as playing like a “Crimson Tide” in the game and the name stuck.

Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024 – Evaluating Heisman Trophy candidates, 2023 Heisman Trophy results

Why do Alabama fans say roll tide?

The origins of why Alabama fans cheer “roll tide” is actually shrouded in mystery. The school’s fight song “Yea Alabama!” included the line “Roll to vic-try.” Some believe that it evolved into “Roll Tide” from that line in the song.