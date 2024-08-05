fbpx

Alabama game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide football and basketball schedule

Updated:
alabama game today
Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is there an Alabama game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Crimson will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Alabama football schedule, as well as upcoming games in Alabama men’s and women’s college basketball.

Alabama game today

When is the next Alabama game?Saturday, August 31
Who are they playing?Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Where is Alabama playing?Bryant-Denny Stadium
What time does the Alabama game start?6:00 PM ET
What channel is the Alabama game on?ESPN
Where can we stream the Alabama game?FuboTV/Hulu + Live TV

Is there an Alabama game today?

There is no Alabama game today. The school’s next football or basketball game is on Saturday, August 31 against Western Kentucky.

What time is the Alabama game today?

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s next game will kickoff at 6 PM ET.

What channel is the Alabama game on?

Many Alabama games can be found on SEC Network, however their name football game will air exclusively on ESPN.

What is the Alabama Crimson Tide’s record?

alabama game today
Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Alabama football team finished the 2023 season with a record of 12-2. In basketball, the Alabama men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 24-12-1. While the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 24-10.

What number is Alabama football ranked?

Alabama ended the 2023 season ranked fifth in the final AP college football rankings.

What number is Alabama basketball team ranked?

The Alabama men’s basketball program ended the 2023-24 regular season ranked 18th in our college basketball rankings. The Crimson Tide women’s basketball team did not land our women’s college basketball rankings to end the regular season.

Where do the Alabama Crimson Tide play?

The Alabama football team plays its games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The basketball squads compete at Coleman Coliseum. Both are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What time do gates open for the Alabama game today?

Football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for Alabama basketball games at Coleman Coliseum often open 45 minutes before tip-off.

2024 Alabama football schedule

Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Alabama football schedule. Several times and channel are subject to change.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 31Western Kentucy6:00 PMESPN
September 7USF6:00 PMESPN
September 14@ Wisconsin11:00 AMFOX
September 28Georgia6:30 PMABC
October 5@VanderbiltFLEX GAMETBD
October 12South Carolina11 AMTBD
October 19@ TennesseeFLEX GAMETBD
October 26MissouriFLEX GAMETBD
November 9@ LSUFLEX GAMETBD
November 16Mercer1:00 PMESPN+/SEC Network+
November 23@ OklahomaFLEX GAMETBD
November 30AuburnFLEX GAMETBD

Alabama men’s basketball schedule

alabama game today
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Alabama men’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

DateOpponent
November 6Alabama 105, Morehead State 73
November 10Alabama 102, Indiana State 80
November 14Alabama 102, South Alabama 46
November 17Alabama 98, Mercer 67
November 24Ohio State 92, Alabama 81
November 25Alabama 99, Oregon 91
November 28Clemson 85, Alabama 77
December 4Alabama 89, Arkansas State 65
December 9Purdue 92, Alabama 86
December 16Creighton 85, Alabama 82
December 20Arizona 87, Alabama 74
December 23Alabama 111, Eastern Kentucky 67
December 30Alabama 101, Liberty 56
January 6Alabama 78, Vadnerbilt 75
January 9Alabama 74, South Carolina 47
January 13Alabama 82, Mississippi State 74
January 16Alabama 93, Missouri 75
January 20Tenessee 91, Alabama 71
January 24Alabama 79, Auburn 75
January 27Alabama 109, LSU 88
January 31Alabama 85, Goergia 76
February 3Alabama 99, Mississippi State 67
February 7Auburn 81, Alabama 99
February 10Alabama 109, LSU 92
February 17Alabama 100, Texas A&M 75
February 21Alabama 98, Florida 93
February 24Kentucky 117, Alabama 95
February 28Alabama 103, Ole Miss 88
March 2Tennessee 81, Alabama 74
March 5Florida 105, Alabama 87
March 9Alabama 92, Arkansas 88
March 15Florida 102, Alabama 88
March 22Alabama 109, Charleston 96 (NCAA Tournament)
March 24Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61 (NCAA Tournament)
March 28Alabama 89, North Carolina 87 (NCAA Tournament)
March 30Alabama 89, Clemson 82 (NCAA Tournament)
April 6UConn 86, Alabama 72 (NCAA Tournament)

Alabama women’s basketball schedule

The 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

DateOpponent
November 6Alabama 93, Alabama 39
November 10Alabama 79, Winthrop 50
November 12Alabama 85, Morehead State 44
November 16Alabama 70, South Florida 41
November 19Alabama 63, Little Rock 39
November 24Alabama 78, Louisville 73
November 25Alabama 72, Liberty 47
November 26Syracuse 79, Alabama 73
November 30Alabama 88, Coastal Carolina 46
December 6Alabama 74, Stephen F. Austin 69
December 9Alabama 69, Samford 39
December 17Alabama 70, UL Monroe 54
December 20Alabama 99, Jacksonville 61
December 31Alabama 91, Mississippi Valley State 26
January 4Ole Miss 55, Alabama 44
January 7Alabama 79, Missouri 64
January 11Alabama 81, Georgia 63
January 14Arkansas 77, Alabama 59
January 18LSU 78, Alabama 58
January 21Auburn 78, Alabama 65
January 28Alabama 91, Kentucky 74
February 1Alabama 86, Arkansas 70
February 5Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 66
February 8Alabama 72, Tennessee 56
February 11LSU 85, Alabama 66
February 18Alabama 67, Auburn 61
February 22South Carolina 72, Auburn 44
February 25Alabama 87, Mississippi State 75
Feburary 29Alabama 76, Florida 73
March 3Alabama 78, Texas A&M 71
March 8Tennessee 83, Alabama 61
March 22Alabama 82, Florida State 74 (NCAA Tournament)
March 24Texas 65, Alabama 54 (NCAA Tournament)

What is the meaning of the Crimson Tide?

The university earned their iconic nickname after a iron rich soil during a muddy game against Auburn in 1907 stained the football team’s white jerseys. An editor for a local newspaper described the team as playing like a “Crimson Tide” in the game and the name stuck.

Why do Alabama fans say roll tide?

The origins of why Alabama fans cheer “roll tide” is actually shrouded in mystery. The school’s fight song “Yea Alabama!” included the line “Roll to vic-try.” Some believe that it evolved into “Roll Tide” from that line in the song.

