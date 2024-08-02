fbpx

Ohio State game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Ohio State football and basketball schedule

Updated:
Follow Us
ohio state game today
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Is there an Ohio State game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Buckeyes will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule, as well as upcoming games in OSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

Also Read: Longest field goal in college football history – From 2023 to Ove Johansson’s NCAA record

Ohio State game today

When is the next Ohio State game?Saturday, August 31
Who are they playing?Akron Zips
Where is Ohio State playing?Ohio Stadium
What time does the Ohio State game start?3:30 PM ET
What channel is the Ohio State game on?CBS
Where can we stream the Ohio State game?FuboTV/DirecTV Stream

Is there an Ohio State game today?

There is no Ohio State game today. The school’s next game is on August 31 when the Buckeyes football team faces the Akron Zips.

What time is the Ohio State game today?

Ohio State’s next game will have a kickoff time of 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

All OSU games can be found on various major networks or on the Big Ten Network. They can also be streamed on FuboTV and DirectTV. The football team’s next game will air exclusively on CBS.

Also Read: Highest-paid college football coaches 2024 – Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney lead top CFB salaries

What is Ohio State’s record?

ohio state game today
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ohio State Buckeyes record in the 2023 season was 11-2.

Where do the Ohio State Buckeyes play?

The Ohio State football team plays at Ohio Stadium while the men’s and women’s basketball teams compete at The Schottenstein Center. Both are located in Columbus, Ohio.

What time do gates open for the Ohio State game today?

Games at Ohio Stadium open two hours before game time. While doors open at Schottenstein Center 90 minutes before tip-off for basketball games.

Also Read: Ohio State Buckeyes could use Caleb Downs’ elite athleticism to play offense and defense in 2024

2024 Ohio State football schedule

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 31Akron3:30 PMCBS
September 7Western Michigan7:30 PMBig Ten Network
September 21MarshallFLEX GAMETBD
September 28@ Michigan StateFLEX GAMETBD
October 15IowaFLEX GAMETBD
October 12@ OregonFLEX GAMETBD
October 26NebraskaFLEX GAMETBD
November 2@ Penn StateFLEX GAMETBD
November 9PurdueFLEX GAMETBD
November 16@ NorthwesternFLEX GAMETBD
November 23IndianaFLEX GAMETBD
November 30MichiganFLEX GAMEFOX

2024-25 Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

ohio state game today
Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ohio State men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season has not been revealed. Until then, get caught up on the results from this past season.

DateOpponent
November 6Ohio State 79, Oakland 73
November 10Texas A&M 73, Ohio State 66
November 15Ohio State 76, Merrimack 52
November 19Ohio State 73, Western Michigan 56
November 24Ohio State 92, Alabama 81
November 25Ohio State 86, Santa Clara 56
November 29Ohio State 88, Central Michigan 61
December 3Ohio State 84, Minnesota 74
December 6Ohio State 84, Miami (OH) 64
December 9Penn State 83, Ohio State 80
December 16Ohio State 67, UCLA 60
December 21Ohio State 78, New Orleans 36
December 30Ohio State 78, West Virginia 75
January 3Ohio State 76, Rutgers 72
January 6Indiana 71, Ohio State 65
January 10Wisconsin 71, Ohio State 60
January 15Michigan 73, Ohio State 65
January 20Ohio State 79, Penn State 67
January 23Nebraska 83, Ohio State 69
January 27Northwestern 83, Ohio State 58
January 30Illinois 87, Ohio State 75
February 2Iowa 79, Ohio State 77
February 6Indiana 76, Ohio State 73
February 10Ohio State 79, Maryland 75
February 13Wisconsin 62, Ohio State 54
February 18Ohio State 73, Purdue 69
February 22Minnesota 88, Ohio State 79
February 25Ohio State 60, Michigan State 57
February 29Ohio State 78, Nebraska 69
March 3Ohio State 84, Michigan 61
March 10Ohio State 73, Rutgers 51
March 14Ohio State 90, Iowa 78
March 15Illinois 77, Ohio State 74
March 19Ohio State 88, Cornell 83 (NIT)
March 23Ohio State 81, Virginia Tech 73 (NIT)
March 26Georgia 79, Ohio State 77 (NIT)

Also Read: How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball schedule

The Ohio State women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season has not been revealed. Until then, get caught up on the results from this past season.

DateOpponent
November 6USC 83, Ohio State 74
November 12Ohio State 108, IUPUI 58
November 16Ohio State 88, Boston College 66
November 20Ohio State 79, East Carolina 55
November 22Ohio State 75, Oklahoma State 57
November 26Ohio State 83, Cornell 40
December 3Ohio State 78, Tennessee 58
December 5Ohio State 85, Ohio 45
December 10Ohio State 94, Penn State 84
December 15Ohio State 73, Grand Valley State 49
December 18UCLA 77, Ohio State 71
December 22Ohio State 84, Belmont 55
December 30Michigan 69, Ohio State 60
January 5Ohio State 90, Northwestern 60
January 11Ohio State 90, Rutgers 55
January 14Ohio Sate 70, Michigan State 65
January 17Ohio State 84, Maryland 76
January 21Ohio State 100, Iowa 92
January 25Ohio State 67, Illinois 59
January 28Ohio State 71, Purdue 68
February 1Ohio State 87, Wisconsin 49
February 4Ohio State 74, Indiana 69
February 8Ohio State 71, Minnesota 47
February 11Ohio State 86, Michigan State 71
February 14Ohio State 80, Nebraska 47
February 22Ohio State 82, Penn State 69
February 25Ohio State 79, Maryland 66
February 28Ohio State 67, Michigan 51
March 3Iowa 93, Ohio State 83
March 8Maryland 82, Ohio State 61
March 22Ohio State 80, Maine 57 (NCAA Tournament)
March 24Duke 75, Ohio State 63 (NCAA Tournament)

Ohio State’s mascot?

ohio state game today
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brutus Buckeye is the name of the beloved mascot that roots on the Ohio State Buckeyes at football and basketball home game.

Related: Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide take top spots in survey of most ‘annoying’ fans

What do Ohio State fans call themselves?

Just like the moniker of the school’s sports teams, Ohio State fans also refer to themselves as Buckeyes. Ohio is also nicknamed the “Buckeye State.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About: