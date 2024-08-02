Ohio State game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Ohio State football and basketball schedule

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Is there an Ohio State game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Buckeyes will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule, as well as upcoming games in OSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

Ohio State game today

When is the next Ohio State game? Saturday, August 31 Who are they playing? Akron Zips Where is Ohio State playing? Ohio Stadium What time does the Ohio State game start? 3:30 PM ET What channel is the Ohio State game on? CBS Where can we stream the Ohio State game? FuboTV/DirecTV Stream

Is there an Ohio State game today?

There is no Ohio State game today. The school’s next game is on August 31 when the Buckeyes football team faces the Akron Zips.

What time is the Ohio State game today?

Ohio State’s next game will have a kickoff time of 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

All OSU games can be found on various major networks or on the Big Ten Network. They can also be streamed on FuboTV and DirectTV. The football team’s next game will air exclusively on CBS.

What is Ohio State’s record?

The Ohio State Buckeyes record in the 2023 season was 11-2.

Where do the Ohio State Buckeyes play?

The Ohio State football team plays at Ohio Stadium while the men’s and women’s basketball teams compete at The Schottenstein Center. Both are located in Columbus, Ohio.

What time do gates open for the Ohio State game today?

Games at Ohio Stadium open two hours before game time. While doors open at Schottenstein Center 90 minutes before tip-off for basketball games.

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 31 Akron 3:30 PM CBS September 7 Western Michigan 7:30 PM Big Ten Network September 21 Marshall FLEX GAME TBD September 28 @ Michigan State FLEX GAME TBD October 15 Iowa FLEX GAME TBD October 12 @ Oregon FLEX GAME TBD October 26 Nebraska FLEX GAME TBD November 2 @ Penn State FLEX GAME TBD November 9 Purdue FLEX GAME TBD November 16 @ Northwestern FLEX GAME TBD November 23 Indiana FLEX GAME TBD November 30 Michigan FLEX GAME FOX

2024-25 Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

The Ohio State men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season has not been revealed. Until then, get caught up on the results from this past season.

Date Opponent November 6 Ohio State 79, Oakland 73 November 10 Texas A&M 73, Ohio State 66 November 15 Ohio State 76, Merrimack 52 November 19 Ohio State 73, Western Michigan 56 November 24 Ohio State 92, Alabama 81 November 25 Ohio State 86, Santa Clara 56 November 29 Ohio State 88, Central Michigan 61 December 3 Ohio State 84, Minnesota 74 December 6 Ohio State 84, Miami (OH) 64 December 9 Penn State 83, Ohio State 80 December 16 Ohio State 67, UCLA 60 December 21 Ohio State 78, New Orleans 36 December 30 Ohio State 78, West Virginia 75 January 3 Ohio State 76, Rutgers 72 January 6 Indiana 71, Ohio State 65 January 10 Wisconsin 71, Ohio State 60 January 15 Michigan 73, Ohio State 65 January 20 Ohio State 79, Penn State 67 January 23 Nebraska 83, Ohio State 69 January 27 Northwestern 83, Ohio State 58 January 30 Illinois 87, Ohio State 75 February 2 Iowa 79, Ohio State 77 February 6 Indiana 76, Ohio State 73 February 10 Ohio State 79, Maryland 75 February 13 Wisconsin 62, Ohio State 54 February 18 Ohio State 73, Purdue 69 February 22 Minnesota 88, Ohio State 79 February 25 Ohio State 60, Michigan State 57 February 29 Ohio State 78, Nebraska 69 March 3 Ohio State 84, Michigan 61 March 10 Ohio State 73, Rutgers 51 March 14 Ohio State 90, Iowa 78 March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 March 19 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83 (NIT) March 23 Ohio State 81, Virginia Tech 73 (NIT) March 26 Georgia 79, Ohio State 77 (NIT)

2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball schedule

The Ohio State women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season has not been revealed. Until then, get caught up on the results from this past season.

Date Opponent November 6 USC 83, Ohio State 74 November 12 Ohio State 108, IUPUI 58 November 16 Ohio State 88, Boston College 66 November 20 Ohio State 79, East Carolina 55 November 22 Ohio State 75, Oklahoma State 57 November 26 Ohio State 83, Cornell 40 December 3 Ohio State 78, Tennessee 58 December 5 Ohio State 85, Ohio 45 December 10 Ohio State 94, Penn State 84 December 15 Ohio State 73, Grand Valley State 49 December 18 UCLA 77, Ohio State 71 December 22 Ohio State 84, Belmont 55 December 30 Michigan 69, Ohio State 60 January 5 Ohio State 90, Northwestern 60 January 11 Ohio State 90, Rutgers 55 January 14 Ohio Sate 70, Michigan State 65 January 17 Ohio State 84, Maryland 76 January 21 Ohio State 100, Iowa 92 January 25 Ohio State 67, Illinois 59 January 28 Ohio State 71, Purdue 68 February 1 Ohio State 87, Wisconsin 49 February 4 Ohio State 74, Indiana 69 February 8 Ohio State 71, Minnesota 47 February 11 Ohio State 86, Michigan State 71 February 14 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 47 February 22 Ohio State 82, Penn State 69 February 25 Ohio State 79, Maryland 66 February 28 Ohio State 67, Michigan 51 March 3 Iowa 93, Ohio State 83 March 8 Maryland 82, Ohio State 61 March 22 Ohio State 80, Maine 57 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 Duke 75, Ohio State 63 (NCAA Tournament)

Ohio State’s mascot?

Brutus Buckeye is the name of the beloved mascot that roots on the Ohio State Buckeyes at football and basketball home game.

What do Ohio State fans call themselves?

Just like the moniker of the school’s sports teams, Ohio State fans also refer to themselves as Buckeyes. Ohio is also nicknamed the “Buckeye State.”