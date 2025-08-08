alabama game today
Upcoming Alabama football game

When is the next Alabama game?Saturday, August 30
Who are they playing?Florida State
Where is Alabama playing?Tallahassee, FL
What time does the Alabama game start?2:30 PM CT
What channel is the Alabama game on?ABC

2025 Alabama football schedule

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 Alabama schedule.

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
August 30@ Florida State2:30 PMABC
September 6ULM6:45 PMSEC Network
September 13Wisconsin11:00 AMABC or ESPN
September 27@ Georgia6:30 PMABC
October 4VanderbiltTBDTBD
October 11@ Missouri11:00 AMABC or ESPN
October 18TennesseeTBDTBD
October 25@ South CarolinaTBDTBD
November 8LSUTBDTBD
November 15OklahomaTBDTBD
November 22Eastern Illinois1:00 PMESPN+/SEC Network+
November 29@ AuburnTBDTBD

Alabama schedule FAQ

What time is the next Alabama game?

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s game versus Florida State starts at 2:30 CT.

What channel is the Alabama game on?

Alabama’s next game will air exclusively on ABC.

What number is Alabama football ranked?

The Alabama football team finished the season ranked 17th in the latest AP college football rankings.

2024-25 Alabama football results

Here is a complete look at all the results from the 2024-25 Alabama football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 31Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 06:00 PMESPN
September 7Alabama 42, USF 166:00 PMESPN
September 14Alabama 42, Wisconsin 1011:00 AMFOX
September 28Alabama 41, Georgia 346:30 PMABC
October 5Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 353:15 PMSEC Network
October 12Alabama 27, South Carolina 2511 AMABC
October 19Tennessee 24, Alabama 172:30 PMABC
October 26Alabama 34, Missouri 0FLEX GAMETBD
November 9Alabama 42, LSU 136:30 PMABC
November 16Alabama 52, Mercer 71:00 PMESPN+/SEC Network+
November 23Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3FLEX GAMETBD
November 30Alabama 28, Auburn 142:30 PMABC
December 31Michigan 19, Alabama 13 (ReliaQuest Bowl)11 AM CTESPN

