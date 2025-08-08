When is the next Alabama game? Saturday, August 30 Who are they playing? Florida State Where is Alabama playing? Tallahassee, FL What time does the Alabama game start? 2:30 PM CT What channel is the Alabama game on? ABC

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 Alabama schedule.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 30 @ Florida State 2:30 PM ABC September 6 ULM 6:45 PM SEC Network September 13 Wisconsin 11:00 AM ABC or ESPN September 27 @ Georgia 6:30 PM ABC October 4 Vanderbilt TBD TBD October 11 @ Missouri 11:00 AM ABC or ESPN October 18 Tennessee TBD TBD October 25 @ South Carolina TBD TBD November 8 LSU TBD TBD November 15 Oklahoma TBD TBD November 22 Eastern Illinois 1:00 PM ESPN+/SEC Network+ November 29 @ Auburn TBD TBD

Alabama schedule FAQ

What time is the next Alabama game? The Alabama Crimson Tide’s game versus Florida State starts at 2:30 CT. What channel is the Alabama game on? Alabama’s next game will air exclusively on ABC. What number is Alabama football ranked?

The Alabama football team finished the season ranked 17th in the latest AP college football rankings.

Here is a complete look at all the results from the 2024-25 Alabama football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 31 Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0 6:00 PM ESPN September 7 Alabama 42, USF 16 6:00 PM ESPN September 14 Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10 11:00 AM FOX September 28 Alabama 41, Georgia 34 6:30 PM ABC October 5 Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35 3:15 PM SEC Network October 12 Alabama 27, South Carolina 25 11 AM ABC October 19 Tennessee 24, Alabama 17 2:30 PM ABC October 26 Alabama 34, Missouri 0 FLEX GAME TBD November 9 Alabama 42, LSU 13 6:30 PM ABC November 16 Alabama 52, Mercer 7 1:00 PM ESPN+/SEC Network+ November 23 Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3 FLEX GAME TBD November 30 Alabama 28, Auburn 14 2:30 PM ABC December 31 Michigan 19, Alabama 13 (ReliaQuest Bowl) 11 AM CT ESPN