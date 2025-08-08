Table of contents
Upcoming Alabama football game
|When is the next Alabama game?
|Saturday, August 30
|Who are they playing?
|Florida State
|Where is Alabama playing?
|Tallahassee, FL
|What time does the Alabama game start?
|2:30 PM CT
|What channel is the Alabama game on?
|ABC
2025 Alabama football schedule
Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 Alabama schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|August 30
|@ Florida State
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|September 6
|ULM
|6:45 PM
|SEC Network
|September 13
|Wisconsin
|11:00 AM
|ABC or ESPN
|September 27
|@ Georgia
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|October 4
|Vanderbilt
|TBD
|TBD
|October 11
|@ Missouri
|11:00 AM
|ABC or ESPN
|October 18
|Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|October 25
|@ South Carolina
|TBD
|TBD
|November 8
|LSU
|TBD
|TBD
|November 15
|Oklahoma
|TBD
|TBD
|November 22
|Eastern Illinois
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+/SEC Network+
|November 29
|@ Auburn
|TBD
|TBD
Alabama schedule FAQ
What time is the next Alabama game?
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s game versus Florida State starts at 2:30 CT.
What channel is the Alabama game on?
Alabama’s next game will air exclusively on ABC.
What number is Alabama football ranked?
The Alabama football team finished the season ranked 17th in the latest AP college football rankings.
2024-25 Alabama football results
Here is a complete look at all the results from the 2024-25 Alabama football schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 31
|Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|September 7
|Alabama 42, USF 16
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|September 14
|Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|September 28
|Alabama 41, Georgia 34
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|October 5
|Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35
|3:15 PM
|SEC Network
|October 12
|Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
|11 AM
|ABC
|October 19
|Tennessee 24, Alabama 17
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|October 26
|Alabama 34, Missouri 0
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 9
|Alabama 42, LSU 13
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|November 16
|Alabama 52, Mercer 7
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+/SEC Network+
|November 23
|Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 30
|Alabama 28, Auburn 14
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|December 31
|Michigan 19, Alabama 13 (ReliaQuest Bowl)
|11 AM CT
|ESPN
