When is the next Notre Dame game? Sunday, August 31 Who are they playing? Miami Where is Notre Dame playing? Hard Rock Stadium What time does the Notre Dame game start? 7:30 PM ET What channel is the Notre Dame game on? ABC

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025-26 Notre Dame schedule.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 31 @ Miami 7:30 PM ABC September 13 Texas A&M 7:30 PM NBC September 20 Purdue 3:30 PM NBC September 27 @ Arkansas Noon ABC October 4 Boise State 3:30 PM NBC October 11 NC State 3:30 PM Peacock October 18 USC 7:30 PM NBC November 1 @ Boston College TBD TBD November 8 Navy 7:30 PM NBC November 15 @ Pittsburgh TBD TBD November 22 Syracuse 3:30 PM NBC November 29 @ Stanford TBD TBD

Notre Dame schedule FAQ

What time is the Notre Dame game today? Notre Dame’s game versus Miami is at 7:30 PM ET. How can I watch the Notre Dame game today? Notre Dame’s next football game will air exclusively on ABC. What number is Notre Dame football ranked? Notre Dame ended the season ranked second in the AP college football top 25 rankings.

Here is a complete look at the results from the 2024-25 Notre Dame football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 31 Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13 7:30 PM ABC September 7 Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14 3:30 PM NBC September 14 Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7 3:30 PM CBS September 21 Notre Dame 28, Miami (OH)3 3:30 PM NBC September 28 Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24 3:30 PM Peacock October 12 Notre dame 49, Stanford 7 3:30 PM NBC October 19 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13 3:30 PM ESPN October 26 Notre Dame 51, Navy 14 12:00 PM ABC or ESPN November 9 Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3 7:30 PM NBC November 16 Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14 3:30 PM NBC November 23 Notre Dame 49, Army 14 (Neutral Site) 7:00 PM NBC November 30 Notre Dame 49, USC 35 TBD TBD December 20 Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17 8:00 PM ABC/ESPN January 1 Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10 8:45 PM ESPN January 9 Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24 7:30 PM ESPN January 9 Ohio State 7:30 PM ESPN