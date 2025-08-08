Table of contents
Upcoming Notre Dame football game
|When is the next Notre Dame game?
|Sunday, August 31
|Who are they playing?
|Miami
|Where is Notre Dame playing?
|Hard Rock Stadium
|What time does the Notre Dame game start?
|7:30 PM ET
|What channel is the Notre Dame game on?
|ABC
Also Read: Ohio State game today – TV info and upcoming Buckeyes schedule
2025-26 Notre Dame football schedule
Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025-26 Notre Dame schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|August 31
|@ Miami
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|September 13
|Texas A&M
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|September 20
|Purdue
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|September 27
|@ Arkansas
|Noon
|ABC
|October 4
|Boise State
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|October 11
|NC State
|3:30 PM
|Peacock
|October 18
|USC
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|November 1
|@ Boston College
|TBD
|TBD
|November 8
|Navy
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|November 15
|@ Pittsburgh
|TBD
|TBD
|November 22
|Syracuse
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|November 29
|@ Stanford
|TBD
|TBD
Related: USC Trojans Game Today – TV Schedule, Channel, And More
Notre Dame schedule FAQ
What time is the Notre Dame game today?
Notre Dame’s game versus Miami is at 7:30 PM ET.
How can I watch the Notre Dame game today?
Notre Dame’s next football game will air exclusively on ABC.
What number is Notre Dame football ranked?
Notre Dame ended the season ranked second in the AP college football top 25 rankings.
Also Read: Longest field goal in college football history: From 2024 to Ove Johansson’s NCAA record
2024-25 Notre Dame football results
Here is a complete look at the results from the 2024-25 Notre Dame football schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|August 31
|Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|September 7
|Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|September 14
|Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|September 21
|Notre Dame 28, Miami (OH)3
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|September 28
|Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24
|3:30 PM
|Peacock
|October 12
|Notre dame 49, Stanford 7
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|October 19
|Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|October 26
|Notre Dame 51, Navy 14
|12:00 PM
|ABC or ESPN
|November 9
|Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|November 16
|Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|November 23
|Notre Dame 49, Army 14 (Neutral Site)
|7:00 PM
|NBC
|November 30
|Notre Dame 49, USC 35
|TBD
|TBD
|December 20
|Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17
|8:00 PM
|ABC/ESPN
|January 1
|Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10
|8:45 PM
|ESPN
|January 9
|Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|January 9
|Ohio State
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
More About:College Football