Upcoming Notre Dame football game

When is the next Notre Dame game?Sunday, August 31
Who are they playing?Miami
Where is Notre Dame playing?Hard Rock Stadium
What time does the Notre Dame game start?7:30 PM ET
What channel is the Notre Dame game on?ABC

2025-26 Notre Dame football schedule

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025-26 Notre Dame schedule.

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
August 31@ Miami7:30 PMABC
September 13Texas A&M7:30 PMNBC
September 20Purdue3:30 PMNBC
September 27@ ArkansasNoonABC
October 4Boise State3:30 PMNBC
October 11NC State3:30 PMPeacock
October 18USC7:30 PMNBC
November 1@ Boston CollegeTBDTBD
November 8Navy7:30 PMNBC
November 15@ PittsburghTBDTBD
November 22Syracuse3:30 PMNBC
November 29@ StanfordTBDTBD

Notre Dame schedule FAQ

What time is the Notre Dame game today?

Notre Dame’s game versus Miami is at 7:30 PM ET.

How can I watch the Notre Dame game today?

Notre Dame’s next football game will air exclusively on ABC.

What number is Notre Dame football ranked?

Notre Dame ended the season ranked second in the AP college football top 25 rankings.

2024-25 Notre Dame football results

Here is a complete look at the results from the 2024-25 Notre Dame football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
August 31Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 137:30 PMABC
September 7Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 143:30 PMNBC
September 14Notre Dame 66, Purdue 73:30 PMCBS
September 21Notre Dame 28, Miami (OH)33:30 PMNBC
September 28Notre Dame 31, Louisville 243:30 PMPeacock
October 12Notre dame 49, Stanford 73:30 PMNBC
October 19Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 133:30 PMESPN
October 26Notre Dame 51, Navy 1412:00 PMABC or ESPN
November 9Notre Dame 52, Florida State 37:30 PMNBC
November 16Notre Dame 35, Virginia 143:30 PMNBC
November 23Notre Dame 49, Army 14 (Neutral Site)7:00 PMNBC
November 30Notre Dame 49, USC 35TBDTBD
December 20Notre Dame 27, Indiana 178:00 PMABC/ESPN
January 1Notre Dame 23, Georgia 108:45 PMESPN
January 9Notre Dame 27, Penn State 247:30 PMESPN
January 9Ohio State7:30 PMESPN
